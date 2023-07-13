Netizens never fail to be amazed every time Mercy Johnson shows off her body in a photo or video

The mum of four recently jumped on a treadmill challenge, walking backwards instead of the usual way the machine is used

Fans of the actress took to the comment section to gush over her and her shape after birthing four kids

Popular actress Mercy Johnson has sparked reactions on her Instagram page with a new post.

In the video she shared, the movie star jumped on a treadmill challenge, walking backwards instead of the usual way.

Netizens react to Mercy Johnson's video Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

The actress wore a two-piece gym wear that generously showed off her curves and flat tummy even after carrying four kids.

At the end of the video, Mercy almost fell off, and her first child, Purity, swooped in to take her place on the machine.

She captioned the post with:

"Use me as “let the young breathe botton” @oma.areh challenge accomplished dont laff…"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mercy Johnson's video

Fans of the actress couldn't help but talk about her banging body, and others gushed over Purity.

Read some comments sighted below:

lucy_ukuma:

"MJ still figure 8 after 4 cuties."

onyinjacobs:

"Still very much in shape."

naturally.fitt_ad_account_new:

"Gather here if you have watched this more than ones "

glowup_nene:

"Mama I saw today, u look so good and beautiful "

her_majestyrutheze:

"The Sister That I Love❤️❤️❤️"

rae_nat:

"No difference!! plus purity is so finee"

symply_suzy12:

"Wow mother of four still looking dis sexyy ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

queenenebechi:

"Beautiful "

ziqueen15:

"I love this woman with everything in me."

fa2cam:

"A mom of 4 you guys"

