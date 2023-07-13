Ex-Most Beautiful Girl In Nigeria (MBGN) and actress Yetunde Barnabas steals the attention of many online with some stunning clips and photos of herself, her mum and her daughter

The actress who is celebrating her mum's birthday couldn't help but gush over her massively as she turns a year older

Yetunde, in another post, went on to lavish her mum with eulogies while noting that she's the source of stunning figure

Nollywood actress and former MBGN, Yetunde Barnabas, has set fire to rain with some sizzling photos and clips of her daughter, mum and self to celebrate her mother's birthday.

In her birthday post, the actress described her mum as the pillar behind her smile. She also called her mum her one and only sweet sixteen.

Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas' lovely 3 generation photos posted online to celebrate her mum's birthday trends. Photo credit: @yetundebarnabas

One of the clips Yetunde posted that had herself, her daughter and her mum in it were captioned "three generations."

See Yetunde Barnabas' birthday quote celebrating her mum:

"Happy birthday to my Sweet Mother Sweet Sixteen Mama❤️❤️❤️ Iya Pelumi grandma Gemma. This is where I got my fine body from. May God continue to bless, protect, and keep you for us In Jesus Mighty name. You will continue to reap the fruit of your labour no one can replace you. Love you, my Mama."

See Yetunde's adorable three-generation post below:

Read the reactions that Yetunde's post celebrating her mum's birthday stirred online

@ladymechanic_:

"Gemma is not in for this. Na Range Rover vibes mama like."

@bakarezhainab:

"The Must Beautiful Video You Will See On The Internet Today."

@_olayemii_:

"Not Gemma looking at her mum with a bombastic side eye."

@tunm_ishe:

"Gemma wants her range she is not ready for this."

@seyifunmi_200:

"Gemma was giving the look that what are they doing like this."

@bclassy_collectionss:

"Beautiful..Gemma don’t want to snap."

@official_omolayowaheed:

"Gemma be like kini gbogbo eleyi bai tori olohun."

@feran_ola:

"Gemma no won do Rich Aunties Vibes."

