Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 presidential election, has sent a warm birthday greeting to his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In a tweet on his page on Wednesday, July 19, the former vice president described the former governor of Anambra as "a respected leader" and "distinguished" politician in the fourth republic.

Atiku greets Peter Obi at 62 Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

How Atiku greets Peter Obi on his birthday

Atiku and Obi ran a joint ticket under the PDP in the 2019 presidential election, but four years after, Obi left the PDP and contested against Atiku in the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the Labour Party.

In the just-concluded presidential election, both Atiku and Obi scored over six million votes each, coming second and third in the election. At the same time, President Bola Tinubu was declared the winner.

Atiku and Obi have declined to accept defeat in the election, but many political pundits have traced their loss to the crisis that rocked the PDP ahead of the poll.

Atiku extols Peter Obi's leadership quality on his 62nd birthday

However, Atiku, while greeting Obi on his 62nd birthday, said that he and his family reckoned with the Labour Party's flagbearer's "dedication to service and growth continues to inspire" while wishing him well in the years ahead.

He said:

"Happy 62nd birthday to @PeterObi, a respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire."

See the tweet here:

