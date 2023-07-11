Nigerian celebrities have celebrated the death anniversary of their colleague, Sound Sultan, who died in an American hospital in 2021

The wife of the late singer also shared a video of him choosing to celebrate his legacy instead of mourning him

Many Nigerian music lovers reacted to the post praying for the repose of the soul of the talented singer two years after he died

Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly called 2baba, has continued to mourn the death of his dear friend and colleague, Sound Sultan, two years after his death.

Legit.ng gathered that Sound Sultan died on July 11, 2021, in the United States of America after he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

2baba mourns friend Sound Sultan in an emotional message on his 2nd death anniversary.

Source: Instagram

Marking the second anniversary of his death, 2baba and other celebrities took to their Instagram page to mourn him.

In 2baba’s words:

“MournUTillEyeJoinU”

See his post below:

Farida Fasasi, the widow of Sound Sultan, also took to her Instagram page to celebrate the death anniversary of her late husband.

She shared a loving video of the late’s singer and penned a sweet note to remember him.

She wrote:

"Olanrewaju AbdulGaniyu…Today, I choose to celebrate you. Today, I choose to honour your legacy.I choose to remember you in a good way.

Omo iseyin, the one that loves his culture so much. My tall dark skined Iseyin man. ‘Aboo’ is the fond name you called me. Our three beautiful babies miss you so much, they still remember everything about you and it’s funny how they talk about you like you're still here.Your siblings have been very supportive and they try their best to not let us feel your absence in our lives; they also miss you everyday.May Allah continue to give them

strength to carry the burden. Your friends have been wonderful and supportive, Ididn't know you had this much impact on people.Your legacy is still speaking for you and I'm super proud and happy to have been part of your life. The kids and I miss you everyday, Lanre. May Allah continue to bless you and give you ajanafidausi and may you continue to rest in power.Amin."

On his part, legendary music producer ID Cabassa shared a picture he took with Sound Sultan before he died, extolling his virtue.

He wrote:

"Our last pix!!!! It’s been two years precisely on a Sunday morning when I got the news… it’s still surreal but “YOU ARE ETERNAL” You died but not DEAD… Your legacy lives on!!!! Rest on brother and sweet friend"

Similarly, rapper Eedris Abdulkareem also mourned the late singer sharing his picture on his Instagram handle.

In his words:

"May Allah SWT shower you with Forgiveness and Mercy, and may He elevate your status and grant you Jannatul-Firdaus. May He give you the ability to do good that benefits you in your grave and May He soothe the aching and grieving hearts. Continue to rest peacefully brother mi, Amin Yarabi."

Nigerians mourn Sound Sultan's death

Many Nigerians who loved the singer during his days on earth have penned how they felt about his death.

Legit.ng has gathered some reactions for your delight below:

@igodye_

"The love is real"

@realdeejayfx2:

"Rest on Legend,A good man.God bless ur Soul Amen."

@naija.wifey:

"Amen Mama, we dey your side."

@tobooloriversa:

"Always in our heart no doubt "

@7rollsbeat

"Rest on king. Legends never die"

US consulate remembers Sound Sultan's death

American Consulate in Nigeria recently paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary multi-talented artist Abdul Ganiu Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, following his demise.

The singer gave up the ghost on July 11, 2021, after succumbing to angioimmunoblastic t-cell lymphoma, a throat cancer.

The singer died at 44, leaving behind his wife, Farida Fasasi, and their three kids.

