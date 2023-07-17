Netizens Gush Over Regina Daniels’ Rival Laila As She Sings Arab Song: “Looks More Like a Billionaire’s Wife”
- Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, has slowly warmed her way into the hearts of Nigerians even though Regina has been the reigning wife
- The Moroccan beauty sparked reactions recently with a video where she sang along to an Arab song in her car
- While some followers of Laila could not help but gush over how beautiful she is, others threw subtle shades at her co-wife Regina Daniels
It is only a matter of time before Regina Daniels' co-wife Laila Charani comes out of her shell entirely and takes over social media like the actress.
In a new post on her page, the billionaire Ned Nwoko's wife was in her car driving in traffic; she reconnected to her roots with an Arab song playing on the stereo.
Laila, who covers her hair, had her scarf by her side as she gave her dance moves and smiled charmingly into the camera.
Watch the video below:
Netizens gush over Laila Charani
The mum of five sent her followers gushing over her beauty and dropping sutle shades for her co-wife Regina Daniales.
Read comments gathered below:
dobi9024:
"I love this woman. Theres something about her that screams 'down to eart with a good heart'. 1) She welcomed Regina with open arms. 2) The way she treats those other of her black step children is lovely. I didn't even know she wasn't their mother. WE LOVE YOU LAILA.❤❤❤"
ifykara:
"The most beautiful, classy peaceful, Real and matured wife of Ned."
princessjohnson271:
"She looks lonely the lord is your strength ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"
dobi9024:
"Laila, you look more like a billionaires wife without forcing it. ❤❤❤"
ericogaga:
" so beautiful minding her own business "
chiomagabriel:
"Always good to see you smiling and happy."
yuledochie_the_clown:
"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ too beautiful."
ruthromanus97gmail.com6:
"Beautiful queen ❤️❤️❤️"
Regina Daniels' rival Laila shows off, spends quality time with Ned Nwoko
Laila Charani, Regina Daniels' co-wife and rival has been more involved in their husband Ned Nwoko's life and activities.
Just like the actress, the mum of 5 has started sharing photos of him and their kids online, as well as special moments between them as husband and wife.
In a post sighted online, Laila and the billionaire seemed to have stepped out to chill, and she shared a photo of their intertwined fingers, like teenagers in love.
