Big Brother Naija host and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is a year older today, July 14

To celebrate the special day, his wife Cynthia took to her Instagram page with a heart melting video

Cynthia also gushed over how amazing Ebuka is as netizens joined her in celebrating him

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu put up an adorable post about her husband Ebuka to celebrate him as he turns a new age today, July 14.

The mum of two gushed over her man, whom she described as a thoughtful, kind, giving and present person.

Ebuka's wife celebrates his birthday Photo credit: @justcynthia_o

Source: Instagram

Cynthia also prayed for the media personality and accompanied her sweet words with a video.

In the video, Cynthia showed off her man and then a video of him dancing with his little daughters and their girls sending him their love on his birthday.

The caption read:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life, my best friend. No amount of words can describe how amazing you are. Thank you for being thoughtful, kind , giving and present. You’ve only just scratched the surface of what is to come. I wish you good healthy long life. May all your heart desires come through. Have a blessed day boo… "

See Cynthia's post below:

Netizens celebrate Ebuka

Fans and celebrities joined Cynthia in celebrating the father of her children.

Read sweet comments below:

aireyys:

"❤️❤️ aww see dance moves o."

idia.aisien:

"Happy birthday!!! @ebuka "

ifyokoye1:

"Happy birthday to your baby ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

sasha_itota:

"Na Ebuka enter labour room by himself born that first one, nothing u fit tell me."

socialprefect:

"Happy birthday to my birthday mate . So many great people born today."

ibkbriton:

"Happy birthday to u senior brother of all biggies children, God bless u and keep u healthy in Jesus Mighty Name."

houseofamearypearl:

"Happy Birthday Ebuka blessings always "

i_am_gloriaofoegbu:

"Happy birthday @ebuka you made watching bbn interesting God bless you!"

Source: Legit.ng