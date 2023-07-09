Regina Daniels' co-wife Laila Charani is doing the most to make sure she's also regarded as his woman online

Ever since Laila returned to the Nwoko household she has been seen around the billionaire businessman more, sharing great moments with him

In a post sighted online, Laila and her husband spent some moments together and she shared a short video of them holding hands

Laila Charani, Regina Daniels' co-wife and rival has been more involved in their husband Ned Nwoko's life and activities.

Just like the actress, the mum of 5 has started sharing photos of him and their kids online, as well as special moments between them as husband and wife.

Netizens react to video of Ned Nwoko and Laila Charani Photo credit: @nsalailacharani

Source: Instagram

In a post sighted online, Laila and the billionaire seemed to have stepped out to chill and she shared a photo of their intertwined fingers, like teenagers in love.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to Laila's video with Ned

The short video got netizens sharing mixed opinions about Laila's sudden turn around to be a dutiful wife to Ned

Read some comments below:

just_bbnaijaupdates:

"I think she and Regina are doing competition."

official_wini_:

"Laila rest , if not for money, you won’t marry Ned , what is all this?"

umycutie:

"Arghh the grace is sufficient."

cutepsyc_____:

"The man Dey enjoy period "

ivannas_trunk_official2:

"Lmaooo im sorry polygamy will never look normal to me"

gr8emmy_:

"In everything you do pls avoid polygamy… the competition dey hot back and forth"

simplykaycielle:

"How does he find enough time to spend with all his wives cause I just saw a video of him and Regina."

uche_clare:

"His Time table is quite flexible."

buskuka95:

"Giving each wife her allotted time and respect. Equal love , peaceful home."

Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife Laila shares video of him resuming office as Senator

Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife Laila Charani assured the people of Delta State that he will represent them well at the House of Senate.

Laila said this in a post showing off her man, arriving at the House of Assembly, ready to get to work with other senators.

The billionaire's wife is also hopeful that her husband will influence business and cultural ties with her home, Morocco and other Arab countries.

Source: Legit.ng