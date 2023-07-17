Following the news that a certain Trevboi gunned someone down and is wanted, netizens have dragged Davido into the mess

According to reports, Trevboi was Davido's signee, and the singer's loyal aide Isral DMW has cleared the air

According to Juju, Davido helped Trevboi, and the young man even paid back the singer's kindness with insults

Davido's loyal logistics manager Isreal DMW has taken to social media to clear his boss' name from the mess trending online.

A certain Trevboi has been declared wanted for gunning someone down; according to reports, he was Davido's signee.

Davido's Isreal says Trevboi was never the singer's signee Photo credit: @isreal_dmw/@cloud_target

Source: Instagram

In a post on his Instagram story channel, Isreal revealed Trevboi was never Davido's signee as he was one of the people the single assisted freely.

According to Juju, as he is fondly called, Davido paid for Trevboi's music shoot and had long parted ways with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The duo parted ways after Trevboiu decided to repay Davido's kindness with insults.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Isreal's post

Juju's post got some people praising his loyalty to Davido, while others pointed out how many times the logistic manager referred to the singer as his boss.

Read some comments sighted below:

netflixrecommendd:

"you gotta love Israel he doesn't play with his Oga. make stray bullet no touch him oga at all. that's loyalty."

unusual_jessie_:

"Israel be like modern day Brimsley "

___king_zaza___:

"The number of time OGA was mentioned ‍♂️, isreal is one of the best jor "

sugargirl_gram:

"I need someone who can speak and defend me like Israel DMW, aside the pay which most people are seeing, i see true loyalty. Longevity to you Bro your kind are in short supply. ❤️❤️"

yung_alhaji22:

"Man is doing everything to live up to his pay grade."

dancingbrainss:

"The number of times ‘Oga’ was mentioned though… ‍♀️"

official_wini_:

"Awww Isreal really loves his oga , which of my workers will genuinely love me this way."

veemara_:

"You should have someone in your corner like Israel"

official__bibi2mary:

"Thank u Isreal for this clarification "

iam_flosx:

"Even davido fans didnt know when he signed him."

Isreal DMW tenders public plea for his oga amid pregnancy scandals, many drag them to hell

Amid the clamorous pregnancy scandal, the Afrobeats star's logistics manager, Israel took to his Insta story to plead with naysayers to take it easy on his oga.

Internet users saw another opportunity to raise dust about the controversial incident as they found additional reasons to attack the singer and his assistant.

Two women called the singer out on the street of social media and claimed to be carrying his child after their private meetings during his just-concluded Timeless album tour outside the country.

Source: Legit.ng