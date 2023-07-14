Nigerian musician Bella Shmurda mocked those spreading the news about his alleged attack at Lagos State University (LASU)

Recall that Legit.ng reported that videos and pictures from dancer Pocolee’s homecoming in Lasu showed that the artists who attended were attacked

The Cash App hitmaker, however, took to his social media account to refute the viral claims while sharing videos of him partying with friends

Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has reacted to viral reports that he was attacked alongside his colleague Odumodublvck at Lagos State University (LASU)

Legit.ng broke the news that Bella Shmurda was slapped at celebrity dancer Poco Lee’s Homecoming event on, held on the campus premises.

Bella Shmurda reacts to LASU chaos Credit: @akpraise @Bellashmurda

In a new update, The Cash App hitmaker shared a video of himself partying and having a good time with his friends in the club, hinting that no one touched him in Lasu.

In one of the clips shared on his Instagram Story channel, he said, "Post it! We are enjoying currently!" To show his fans he is alright after videos and word spread of the presumed attack on him.

In another Insta post, Belloa wrote:

"Who slap una papa? Tell dem una… una no even surprise, i figured! Una don miss me."

However, at the time of this news, the other artists involved have yet to say a word on the viral issue.

See Bella’s posts below

Bella Shmurda’s remarks spark reactions

Legit.ng captured some reactions to Bella's denial of the reported LASU attack.

See them below:

libra.attraction:

"But why re they even proud they slapped him? Do we now celebrate violence?"

adesholaaaaaaa:

"Normal all these bloggers no normal dey wan buy benz before month end."

oluwa.dammy.straw:

"Them no slap or touch Bella yesterday at all . The guy na ogbaaaa… he Dey echo inside lasu Hallow Ra boy."

epo_ranking:

"Dem slap am I dey there.......na lie Bella dey lie werey dey disguise ni oo.. Awon omo lasu do am strong thing."

indo_mulla:

"ODUMODU SAVE HIM WHOLE GENERATION HEAD LIKE THAT MAKE UNA DEY HERE DEY TALK RUBBISH….IF U KNOW WHERE HIM DEY COME FROM YOUR MIND SELF GO DEY…HIM DON SEE VIOLENCE WEY PASS THIS ONCE AND E NO PAY…NA HIM MARKET HIM COME SELL FOR THE SCHOOL UMA WAN COME DEY STRESS AM ."

parker_ojugo:

"No worry problem go meet for chilling spot again ."

prankhottie:

"Make una no make my Bella para p."

Source: Legit.ng