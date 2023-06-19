Nigerian skit maker Oga Sabinus joined other celebrities to mark this year's Father Day's celebration

Sabinus, who recently flaunted his wife Ciana Chapman on her birthday in a message, described himself as the father of the next biggest clown

His post has stirred speculations from many of his fans and followers, as many claimed the skit maker and his wife were expecting a baby

Much loved skit maker and content creator Mr Funny 'Oga Sabinus' has caused a buzz after joining in this year's Father's Day celebration, which took place on Sunday, June 18.

The funny man shared some cute pictures on his social media timeline as he went on to describe himself as the father of the next biggest clown ever.

Sabinus shares cute pictures on Father's Day. Credit: @mrfunny1

"Happy Father’s Day To Sabinus The Father Of The Next Biggest Clown Ever Loading."

Fans react to Sabinus' Father's day post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the skit maker's message, see them below:

mr_lyfe:

"Happy papas day to u ❤️❤️."

tellzy_:

"Which kain caption be this ? ."

preciousebina4u:

"Happy Father’s Day our daddy ."

ojionwu_btc_1:

"My boss my helper."

olaoluogk:

"Happy Father's day to the investor of our time @mrfunny1_ keep making us smiling ❤️❤️❤️."

mr_dave026:

"@tellzy_ his girlfriend is probably pregnant."

blossom4forever:

"@mr_dave026 his girlfriend dont have to be pregnant for him to be a father ok..he can be father to many he train in school..he can be father to many children he foot there bills through his foundation or through others."

obyno_richie_auto:

"My bro more win's happy fathers day❤️❤️❤️."

jurbbless_:

"Sabine’s you get PIKIN ."

johngold_a.k:

"No be lie, u go become the father of the next werey investor."

Sabinus sweetly celebrates his wife on her birthday

It was a moment of celebration for Mr Funny 'Oga Sabinus' and his household as he sweetly celebrated his wife, Ciana Chapman, legit.ng reported.

Sabinus took to his Instagram page to pen a lovely message to his wife, who he described as his right hand.

"Today I just want to celebrate my right hand my beautiful life partner !! Your love is timeless Happy birthday baby and more success to our journey of love and care @ciana_chapman!!!"

Source: Legit.ng