Popular billionaire businessman Obi Cubana recently chilled with the big guys of the entertainment industry

In the video on the socialite's page, he enjoyed wine and a cool evening with Don Jazzy, DJ BigN and others

Fans and followers of Obi Cubana couldn't help but hail him and the wealth the video exuded

Nigerian billionaire businessman Obi Cubana recently put into a room, some of the biggest players in the entertainment industry.

The socialite shared a short clip from the meeting on his Instagram page.

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's video Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana stood at the centre and meticulously served wine to everyone in the room.

Mavin boss, Don Jazzy, his DJ BigN, and movie producer Charles Okpaleke aka Charlespofplay, were among the people in the room.

Obi Cubana captioned the post with:

"When friends and family gather! @donjazzy entered Abuja and said said we should come enjoy free @jazzysburger and we chose to down it with @friendsandfamilywines Nice evening with big guys in the entertainment world! Tag who you see!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Obi Cubana's video

The billionaire video got people sharing different opinions, from gauging the wealth in the clip to Obi Cubana's humility.

Read some comments gathered below:

chineyeukoh:

"See as everywhere soft."

okpokingsley2013:

"Mini god of the East."

chukwu8893:

"Guys wetin gather here na money. God bless me o."

premium_stylehub:

"You see as baba dey pour the wine, you go know say no bi today ❤️"

moses._chukwu:

"None of them have company in south east,it will clear for there eye very soon."

instaview9ja:

"Men them!! Business going!!!"

edemayoyouno:

"I see @djbign, I see @charlesofplay of course Don Baba J is in the building @donjazzy."

starzzon:

"@charlesofplay is a real classic man see how he inhaled that drink before the sip that’s class "

