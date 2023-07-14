Nollywood actress Yetunde Barnabas took to social media to celebrate her mother’s birthday in a special way

The movie star gifted her mother a brand new car and filmed the aged woman’s reaction to the generous present

A number of netizens were moved by the display of love between mother and daughter as they reacted to the video

Popular Nigerian actress Yetunde Barnabas has got netizens talking after she gifted her mother a brand new car on her birthday.

On July 13, the movie star’s mother clocked a new age and her daughter celebrated her on social media with beautiful photos.

Fans gush over emotional video of actress Yetunde Barnabas gifting her mother a new car on her birthday. Photos: @yetundebarnabas

Not stopping there, Yetunde took to her official Instagram page to share the sweet moment she gifted her mother a brand new car with fans.

The movie star presented her mother with a beautiful red Toyota Camry car that was decorated with a matching red bow on its bonnet.

Another part of the video also showed the sweet moment the film star presented her mother’s gift to her.

In the viral clip, Yetunde’s mother appeared to have been rendered speechless with joy after beholding the gift. She was also seen laying her body on the car bonnet as her face filled up with joy. The video also showed the mum and daughter sharing an emotional hug.

See the viral clip below:

Netizens react to video of Yetunde Barnabas gifting her mother a new car

The video of Yetunde Barnabas’ mother’s emotional reaction to her new car soon made the rounds online and got netizens talking. Read some of their comments below:

Dammyhunni:

“I will do same for my mummy one day insha Allah in good health and abundant wealth.”

sajetiologa:

“May Almighty Allah bless you more, you will eat the fruit of your labor love you forever.”

iam_qwin_tee:

“God pls, keep my mom alive to witness this because I will definitely do this for her one day .”

abbys_householdmart:

“Awww this is beautiful, really looking forward to the day I will do this and more for my mother. Iya ondo don too try for me, she deserves more.”

Gatsegwasi:

“Beautiful. Well done girl and congratulations to mummy. May we all be blessed to take care of our parents.”

ray_cartier:

“Mothers deserve the world ❤️. Including our fathers as well. Take care of them while you can.”

Fheytii:

“Congratulations May we be able to afford our parents the luxury they deserve .”

Yetunde Barnabas marks mum's birthday with lovely 3-generation photos

Nollywood actress and former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN), Yetunde Barnabas, has set fire to rain with some sizzling photos and clips of her daughter, mum and self celebrating her mother's birthday.

In her birthday post, the actress described her mum as the pillar behind her smile. She also called her mum her only sweet sixteen.

One of the clips Yetunde posted that had herself, her daughter and her mum in it, was captioned, "Three Generations."

