A video has surfaced on social media showing Burna Boy happily singing along to King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, KWAM 1’s song

In the viral video, the Grammy winning musician was singing the Yoruba legend’s music word for word

The viral clip impressed many netizens as they marvelled at how Burna Boy was singing like a professional Fuji musician

Grammy winning Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has once again impressed many with his versatility after he was spotted singing along to Fuji legend King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, KWAM 1’s song.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Burna Boy was seen with Zlatan and others at a club as KWAM 1 performed one of his hit songs.

Fans react to video of Burna Boy singing along to KWAM 1's song at the club. Photos: @kingwasiuayindemarshal, @profilingNG / Twitter

In the viral clip, Burna was seen standing in front of the Fuji star who noticed how he was singing along and gave him the microphone to complete the lyrics.

The Grammy-winning musicians impressed many when we was able to know the words of the song and also sang them perfectly to the live band’s tune.

The self-styled Odogwu was no doubt having the time of his life as he partied hard with others to KWAM 1’s music.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Burna Boy joining KWAM 1 to perform his Fuji song at the club

The video of Burna Boy perfectly singing along to KWAM 1’s song at the club soon made the rounds on social media. The viral clip raised a series of interesting comments from netizens.

Read some of them below:

Burna Boy hypes Fuji star Osupa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy handed Fuji maestro Saheed Osupa his flowers in a trending video on social media.

In the viral clip, Burna Boy was seen with some associates as he said only his fans 'Outsiders' could understand what was happening.

He, however, told non-fans to listen to Osupa instead. In his words:

"Na only outsiders fit understand wetin dey sup. As for the remaining, make dem go listen to Saheed Osupa."

