Fuji veteran Saheed Osupa is trending on social media over a statement Burna Boy made about his musical prowess

In the video, Burna Boy was seen with some associates as he described Osupa as an iconic singer who has been in existence before social media

Burna Boy's statement has since stirred different reactions, with a number of his followers agreeing with him

Nigerian Grammy award singer Burna Boy has handed Fuji maestro Saheed Osupa his flowers in a trending video on social media.

In the viral clip, Burna Boy was seen with some associates as he said only his fans 'Outsiders' could understand what was happening. He, however, told non-fans to listen to Osupa instead.

In his words:

"Na only outsiders fit understand wetin dey sup. As for the remaining, make dem go listen to Saheed Osupa."

Burna Boy, however, applauded Osupa's musical prowess when one of his associates asked who the Fuji singer was.

Netizens react as Burna Boy rates Osupa highly

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

@__riddy:

"One part i enjoyed in that burna’s live got to be him saying saheed osupa is harrrrrd, if you know real music you’d know saheed osupa is a musical genius."

SirDavidBent noted that Burna Boy knows Saheed Osupa is a lyrical genius. He tweeted:

bbsmart4:

"Make burna no try wetin he no fit finish o! Shading saheed osupa in that tone "make dem go listen to saheed osupa" sound derogatory and uncalled for."

maxisneh said Burna stylishly insulted Osupa while also hyping him.

