Burna Boy Hypes Fuji Star Saheed Osupa, Trending Video Stirs Mixed Reactions: “Pure Cruise”
- Fuji veteran Saheed Osupa is trending on social media over a statement Burna Boy made about his musical prowess
- In the video, Burna Boy was seen with some associates as he described Osupa as an iconic singer who has been in existence before social media
- Burna Boy's statement has since stirred different reactions, with a number of his followers agreeing with him
Nigerian Grammy award singer Burna Boy has handed Fuji maestro Saheed Osupa his flowers in a trending video on social media.
In the viral clip, Burna Boy was seen with some associates as he said only his fans 'Outsiders' could understand what was happening. He, however, told non-fans to listen to Osupa instead.
In his words:
"Na only outsiders fit understand wetin dey sup. As for the remaining, make dem go listen to Saheed Osupa."
Davido reacts to the sudden buzz around series of his interview videos: "Why all of them dey drop now"
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Burna Boy, however, applauded Osupa's musical prowess when one of his associates asked who the Fuji singer was.
Watch the video here.
Netizens react as Burna Boy rates Osupa highly
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:
@__riddy:
"One part i enjoyed in that burna’s live got to be him saying saheed osupa is harrrrrd, if you know real music you’d know saheed osupa is a musical genius."
SirDavidBent noted that Burna Boy knows Saheed Osupa is a lyrical genius. He tweeted:
bbsmart4:
"Make burna no try wetin he no fit finish o! Shading saheed osupa in that tone "make dem go listen to saheed osupa" sound derogatory and uncalled for."
maxisneh said Burna stylishly insulted Osupa while also hyping him.
Burna Boy drops his 2 cents about hard work
"I honesty didn't want Man City to win": Burna Boy shares, sings for his Idol Henry and Carragher, clip trends
Burna Boy shared a piece of advice to his fans and fellow countrymen on the controversies of hard work, Legit.ng reported.
In a shared video online, the self-acclaimed African Giant argued that hard work goes with results to show that one is really putting in the work.
According to Burna, when one toils day and night with no concrete outcome, people will begin to lose faith in such a person.
Source: Legit.ng