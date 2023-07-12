One of Ned Nwoko's daughters from his Moroccan wife, Laila, recently graduated from primary school, and she celebrated online

Laila shared beautiful photos of Maya, and her teachers as well as a video of her giving a speech

While some netizens congratulated Laila and her daughter, others queried why her billionaire father was absent at his daughter's graduation

Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, was a proud mum at her daughter Maya's school recently.

On her Instagram page, the mum of five shared photos of beautiful moments from her daughter's big day and transition to high school.

Netizens react to photos of Laila Charni's daughter's graduation Photo credit: @mnslailacharani

Maya also gave a valedictory speech at her school, and a proud Laila announced she finished in the three top positions.

She wrote:

"Today Maya graduation from primary school , we are happy that she finished with three top positions "

This is the second graduation of her children Laila attended this season as her youngest son, Sultan, also moved from reception class to primary one.

Laila celebrated Sultan and his best friend, Mohammad, who also doubled as his classmate. Sharing her excitement with her fans, she wrote:

"A big congratulations to my lovely son Sultan and his cute best friend Mohammad. Happy graduation to you and all your friends from reception class to year 1. They grow so fast, you know... I can't wait to see you wearing uniforms in September."

Netizens react to Laila Charani's post

While some followers of the Moroccan beauty congratulated and celebrated with her, others gave reasons why her husband, Ned Nwoko, was absent.

Read some comments gathered below:

uddiee_a:

"Where's Ned? He's supposed to be there for all his kids.... You never know in life which child will be what and children will always remember who was there. He better pay attention to all his kids."

pascal_ivy:

"Mama I love you but pleaseeeeee always make sure your children represent na …you are even from a white man countrry you should know how to take good care of your children make sure they are always looking their best very clean and smart ….it’s her graduation today and her hair is so rough …face so oily ah ….Congratulations to her."

vickyskylo:

"congratulations,,,,,if na regina kid now their papa go dey there for them ,,where is her dad?"

uchendu133:

"Her favorite Aunt is not here. Regina Daniels."

veron9836:

"Where is Ned? It's a shame that he missed this milestone of his babygirl! Polygamy is not good! Your children will continue making you proud IJMN!"

matildansima:

"My own is why don’t they make their hair or it’s part of what billionaires do???"

dorcas._109:

"Mashallah Well spoken young girl with confidence."

marvelbabynob2670:

"Congratulations Maya, many more achievements to come"

cranbury50:

"Where is senator?"

simplymoon2021:

"Eyyya her dad was not there for her hmmm nawa ooo."

Regina Daniels' rival Laila shows off, spends quality time with Ned Nwoko

Laila Charani, Regina Daniels' co-wife and rival, has been more involved in their husband Ned Nwoko's life and activities.

Like the actress, the mum of 5 started sharing photos of him and their kids online and special moments between them as husband and wife.

In a post sighted online, Laila and the billionaire seemed to have stepped out to chill and she shared a photo of their intertwined fingers, like teenagers in love.

