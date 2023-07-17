Big Brother Naija 2022 winner Phyna has always been vocal about her difficult childhood and how she survived

The reality star was on Nancy Isimie's show, and she revealed how she started working and hustling as a toddler

Phyna decided to take charge of her life when her parents opted to let her learn a trade instead of going to school

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Phyna's life changed for good after she won the show in 2022.

Before then, the reality star took charge of her life and struggled to keep herself together after he parents did the best for her.

Phyna shares details of her rough childhood Photo credit: @unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

In an interview on Nancy Isime's show, Phyna revealed she was sent to live with her aunt in Auchi, Edoc state, at the age of 3.

The aunt had a restaurant, and Phyna got to work serving mostly men. The reality star gave up two years of her senior school taking care of her father and going from one hospital to another with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After fighting her way to going into SS3 with her mates, Phyna moved on to university by herself, as her parents, unable to fund her schooling, opted to have her learn a trade.

University saw Phyna doing various jobs and side hustles to raise money, which continued until NYSC.

On how she started hyping, the 2022 winner went with her friends to the club and realized she could do the work the hypeman was doing without breaking a sweat.

Phyna added that even after winning BBNaija, her friends tell her she still works like a poor woman, and her response has always been that money can finish.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Phyna's revelation

The reality star's story, especially about her childhood sparked mixed reactions. While some people sympathized with her, others doubted the authenticity of her story.

Read some comments below:

@joycebaby6586:

"Phyna I love youuuu. It's true money dey finish."

obmasgold9_21:

"Omo this woman can lie she dat was calling ChiChi old am sure she's more than 25yrs too."

onyinyechi11:

"Hmmmm... you mean She dey KG 2, dey sell food . . Wonderful."

hermajestyqueenv1:

"Later some people will be hating on her success story..... Hustle girl."

my_name_is_lc:

"Aged 3, hmmmm."

chimamandadavid:

"She said was with her aunty in a restaurant at age 3 but at that age she was helping in serving too.....what phyna said is still possible."

BBN’s Phyna clears Whitemoney over ‘Who Dey’ slang

Big Brother Naija winners Whitemoney and Phyna finally had the time to iron out who copied whom on the show.

In an interview with Xm Base Sparks, the reality stars talked, and Whitemoney asked Phyna about rumours of her copying his slang 'who dey', while she was in the house.

Phyna denied ever copying her colleague; according to her, she had been auditioning for the show for years, and any years she didn't get in, she refused to watch.

Source: Legit.ng