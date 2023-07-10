Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, appears to have moved fans his recent drama online after several ladies claimed to be pregnant for him

In a video making the rounds, the DMW boss was seen bragging about his bedroom skills while performing at a show in the US

The viral video sparked a series of interesting reactions from netizens as some of them wondered if it was all a stunt

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, is once again making headlines after he was seen bragging about his bedroom skills on stage in the US.

A video made the rounds on social media of the DMW boss performing his hit song, Aye, on stage at his show in America.

In the viral clip, Davido showed off his bedroom skills by whining his waist while also tweaking his music lyrics to fit what he was demonstrating with his dance moves.

Fans react to video of Davido bragging about bedroom skills on stage in US. Photos: @remedyblog, @notjustok

Source: Instagram

Recall that the music star recently made headlines on social media after several ladies called him out and claimed to be pregnant for him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Davido seemed to no longer be bothered by the scandal and made it work for him as he bragged about his bedroom skills on stage.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Davido brags about bedroom skills on stage after side chick pregnancy drama

Shortly after the video went viral on different social media platforms, a number of netizens shared their thoughts on it. Some of them wondered if the side chick scandal was a stunt while others were pleased to see Davido putting the issue behind him.

Read some of their comments below:

lilianstephen_3:

“Are you sure this whole drama wasn't publicity stunt .”

soft_millionaire:

“Most unbothered .”

_foreverwinnie_:

“Na there they go see you.”

itisbobby:

“But testimonies plenty now , so he ain’t lie a bit .”

fredycj:

“My happiness be say, him no even send anybody. Him still Dey add weight on top .”

prettylittle_thrift:

“He ain’t lying. Testimonies full@ground for Knackademus.”

Video of Davido singing Burna Boy's Last Last trends

Nigerian singer Davido might just be a Burna Boy fan even though their fans fight almost every day on social media.

A video of the Unavailable crooner who is currently on tour in the club enjoying Burna Boy's Last Last has stirred reactions.

Flanked on both sides by his lawyer Prince and Lati as well as other crew members, Davido happily sang and danced.

Source: Legit.ng