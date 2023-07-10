Controversial Nigerian singer Portable isn't known as a celebrity to take a punch, shade or digs from his colleagues without firing back

Portable's ongoing battle with his street pop colleague, Seyi Vibez, has taken a different dimension as the pair try to outdo each other and prove their street cred

A clip of Seyi Vibez during his recent homecoming trip to Ikorodu spraying N500 notes to his fans, and supporters sparked a reaction from Portable, who did the same but used N1000

We think it might be advisable for the music industry to prepare for the fast-growing rivalry between street pop sensations Portable and Seyi Vibez.

Seyi Vibez held his homecoming concert in Ikorodu on Sunday, July 10, 2023, and took the opportunity to fire shots at his colleague Portable, trolling him for his G-Wagon Brabus and his lack of class.

Controversial street pop artist Portable respond to Seyi Vibez's video spraying N100 as he raises the bar and dashes out 1k. Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@seyi_vibez

Source: Instagram

Portable has now responded to the shades dropping a new song dissing Seyi while also going on the streets of Sango to show his 'trenches' credibility.

A clip of Zazu spraying 1,000 naira notes as a response to the video of Seyi Vibez throwing N100 during his homecoming in Ikorodu has sparked reactions from fans of both artists.

Watch the response video of Portable spraying 1k notes as he shades Seyi Vibez:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's video spraying 1k in response to Seyi Vibez's N100 clip

@Jbrandy_YBNL:

"Portable too like Vawulence … I think it’s time he gets active on Twitter!."

@dapxolee:

"Na portable sing this song too? This guy Sabi seh."

@Perpeti2:

" cruise master ……that the background song sweet ooooh."

@pelhandsome:

"The song enter."

@mustiphasholagbade:

"This is a nice jam❤️."

@ika_promoter:

"Ogami Nah Seyi First Do am ooo."

@patreeqwhizee:

"I love it when reel money from God is shared... I didn't receive but I appreciate your efforts of putting smiles on people's face..."

@yusbeejay_bolu:

"Go spray money for your papa house wey you bought for him so…."

@fekomi:

"This song has been playing repeatedly in my head for two days."

@Segzey_baddest:

"I love this . Healthy competition and response."

Seyi Vibez blasts Portable & Zinoleesky at homecoming party, clip trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the fast-rising street pop sensation Seyi Vibez seems unready to back down from their fight as he fires back at rivals Zinoleesky and Portable at his homecoming party in Ikorodu.

Seyi's outburst is coming days after Portable released a diss track in response to the Afro-fusion's shade on his song Flakky.

Portable has been on a collision course with Seyi since he mentioned his G-Wagon Brabus B, getting pushed after three days of acquiring it.

Source: Legit.ng