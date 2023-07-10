Fast-rising Afro-fusion singer Seyi Vibez was recently in Ikorodu for his homecoming party as he goes back to the community that produced him

Seyi, however, caused a massive outrage of emotions during his performance at his homecoming party, firing shots at his rivals Portable and Zinoleesky

The Chance crooner's outburst is coming weeks after he took on Zinoleesky online and shaded Portable's G-Wagon for breaking after just three days that he acquired it

Fast-rising street pop sensation Seyi Vibez seem not ready anytime soon to back down from a fight as he fires back at rivals Zinoleesky and Portable at his homecoming party in Ikorodu.

Seyi's outburst is coming days after Portable released a diss track in response to the Afro-fusion's shade on his song Flakky.

Afro-fusion singer sparks outrage online after clips of him shading his colleagues, Portable and Zinoleesky, at his homecoming went viral. Photo credit: @olamide0fficial, @portablebaeby/@zinoleesky

Portable had been on a collision course with Seyi since he mentioned his G-Wagon, Brabus B, getting pushed after three days of acquiring it.

Meanwhile, before Portable and Seyi Vibez kicked off their spate, the Afrofusion singer had been in another fight with Marlian signee, Zinoleesky.

Zino had mocked Seyi Vibez, noting that none of his songs could go number 1 on the Nigerian music chart. The Billionaire Baby bulked Zino's bet and consecutively went top of the music chart for four weeks.

"If dem wan sue make dem sue we no dey fear them" - Seyi Vibez says at his homecoming

The Afro-incantation singer, as he is popularly called, during his homecoming dared his colleagues, noting that if they want to sue him, they should go ahead; he isn't scared.

He also addressed those who criticise him for dropping multiple albums within a very short period, noting that he is that talented that's why.

Seyi also trolled those who said he couldn't speak good English.

Watch clips from Seyi Vibez's homecoming bash below:

See the reactions to the viral clip of Seyi Vibez dissing Portable & Zinoleesky at his homecoming stirred

@brandonpepenazi:

"Na Seyi Vibez time. Make E enjoy . Naija music industry is so competitive & People dey quick forget musicians too."

@ten10shot_dee:

"I’m was there, it was so vibes all the night #seyivibez na BigName."

@uncle_muri:

"But seyi no lie because that my boy no be God."

@theperfectgiftg:

"No Zino slander will be tolerated ooo, Seyi no dey shade my baby."

@__mustty001:

"Seyi omo werey . Anyways marlians lawa ."

@bigbillz2880:

"We sing fuji them too won sing fuji who be that person again like this."

@shigenghe:

"Leave him let him talk him mind . He dey hin base Ikorodu Oga 1 … king of Ikorodu. A king will talk and threaten people when he get to his base. It’s normal … portable to do that too for Sango ! No slander."

@boy_adc1:

"Asake go shutdown 02 arena you dey ikorodu dey shout brabus b."

Massive crowd storm Emir of Ilorin's palace to see Seyi Vibez, clip trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that young Afro-fusion singer Seyi Vibez trended online after clips of a large crowd storming the palace of the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, during his visit to the emirate court went viral.

Seyi Vibez, an indigene of Kwara state, is famed for infusing Islamic recitations and Quranic verse in many of his songs.

The singer's visit to the emir's palace came just days after he was brutally dragged online by his colleague Portable for dissing him on one of his new songs.

