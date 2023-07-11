Big Brother Naija star Phyna has cleared the air over the origin of her popular slang 'who dey' she has been saying from the show

Whitemoney had asked Phyna about rumours that she copied his style by adopting the phrase

The 2022 winner said she couldn't have copied Whitemoney because any year she didn't make it into the show, she refused to watch

Big Brother Naija winners Whitemoney and Phyna finally had the time to iron out who copied whom on the show.

In an interview with Xm Base Sparks, the reality stars talked and Whitemoney asked Phyna about rumours of her copying his slang 'who dey', while she was in the house.

In his words:

“I heard that you kind of used my script in the [Big Brother] House. There is a certain aspect of me that you inherited and used to spice up your own game. And it worked for you.”

Phyna denied ever copying her colleague, according to her, she had been auditioning for the show for years, and any years she didn't get in, she refused to watch.

She also mentioned how she was accused of copying Whitemoney in the house when she first used the 'who dey' slang and even though she tried to make people see it was a part of her, the credit went to the singer.

"I’m like, really? I didn’t know o because I didn’t watched [Big Brother Naija Season 6]. And she was like, no, you’re copying him. And I was like, anyways, as long as he win, you say I dey copy abi? Ehnn, make e still work for me.”

Netizens react to Phyna's statement

Quite a number of people called out the 2022 BBNaija winner for lying about noit watching the show.

toniasaa:

"You didn't watch neither did you hear such slang from anyone before entering big brother's house? Mitcheeeeeeeeew."

pweetyanneleo_:

"Make una allow dis girl reign in peace na , or is it because phyna is the most talked about winner."

magaji3710:

"Phyna dey lie person way talk say she don dey watch big brother since when she was little too the extent she know all there name's , abeg stop lieing"

chidex_creamy:

"The who dey even sweet her mouth "

missgolden99:

"Abeg who started the slang "who deyyy" inside bbn house mtchwww "

