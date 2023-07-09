Nigerian actress Regina Daniels sparks reactions after a clip of her flaunting her expensive jewellery box online went viral

The famous movie star, who is married to a Nigerian billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko, was heard revealing to her friends in the viral clip that the jewellery cost her N10m

One of the actress's friends couldn't hide her amazement as she kept hailing Regina Daniels, saying, 'You get mind o'

Famous Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sparked emotions online after clips of her flaunting a set of jewellery she had just acquired went viral.

In the trending clip, Regina was seen in a Rolls Royce with a couple of her friends toasting to them, living the good life of luxury.

Ace Nollywood actress Regina Daniels stirs emotions online as she flaunts her expensive gold set worth over 10m. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

But it didn't stop her friends' amazement that she could splash what some described as their life savings on a set of gold jewellery.

One of the actress's friends could be heard clearly saying multiple times that Regina had got some real balls to splash that much on some gold jewellery.

Regina's friend in the clip could be heard repeating several times, saying, "Babe you get mind o, 10 point something M on bangles."

Watch the clip of Regina and her friends wilding out below:

See some of the reactions the viral clip stirred online

@its_katchy:

"She always has to prove to us that marrying old man pays. So let us allow her pepper the girls with young niqqas, it’s not easy to deny herself young fresh guys for life and be stuck with very old man. It’s a sacrifice something."

@gwendee_:

"She deserves it , I don’t know how she sleeps with or kisses that man but she deserves it for the effort."

@iam_zmb:

"Some people need to outgrow somethings wallahiHabibty come to Arewa and see Gold."

@teeto__olayeni:

"Regina I talk am before and I go talk am again,you and your Mama saw the future and made the right choice."

@bkny_belicious:

"Vanity upon vanity. What's the big deal and the point here? If u grew up in the north, u'll know we buy gold 'casually' and over time worth millions & millions especially now. Its no big deal. Young people, focus please.."

@loyalmother_beautypalace:

"Stop the show off, no hate here. Some peope get gold of 5million self at home you no go know."

@honbabatundeolawoyin_:

"Stop ✋ encouraging youth to have covetous in there eyes to marry old man bcos of money …let the young girls breath."

@loyalmother_beautypalace:

"Person wey get money no dey shout, no hate sha."

@_brian_benedict:

"Show bobrisky where u buy this ur own gold oh…no be those pride rock wey him Dey buy upandan."

"I'm obsessed," Regina Daniels says as clips from her sons’ birthday party goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting a while back when the first clips from the venue where Munir and Khalifa Nwoko's birthday party was to hold stirred reactions online.

The clips, shared online by their celebrity mum, Regina Daniels, have sparked emotions as people react to the luxurious look of the party venue.

These clips emerged online after Regina and her husband were trolled by many for missing the wedding celebration of Ned Nwoko's first daughter, Julia, who got married in Canada just a day before the birthday party.

