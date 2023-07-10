Funke Akindele's estranged husband JJC Skillz returned to Islam last year, and to mark the anniversary, he shared an emotional post

The singer turned filmmaker shared a video of his faith renewal, the ultimate process of his change

In his caption, JJC highlighted how much his life has changed and grown in the past year

On July 10 2022, Funke Akindele's estranged husband JJC Skillz reverted to Islam and to mark the one-year anniversary, he shared his experience.

The singer turned filmmaker shared a video of his faith renewal, where he accepted Allah as his Lord and Muhammad as his prophet.

In his caption, JJC revealed he has found a deeper sense of connection with God and found his purpose since he became a Muslim.

He thanked the Muslim community that took him as one of their own and embraced him with love which has given him a sense of belonging and unity.

Excerpt from his post read:

"Today marks the anniversary of a significant turning point in my life. Guided by the support of my beloved big brother. On the 10th of July 2022 I embraced Islam and embarked on a path that has brought me immense growth, understanding, and spiritual fulfillment. Reverting to Islam has allowed me to forge a deeper connection with my Creator, finding solace and peace in the knowledge that I am part of a greater plan and it has granted me a sense of purpose.

See JJC's post below:

Netizens react to JJC's post

JJC Skillz post got his fans and followers mostly Muslims, praying for him and thanking God for driving him back to the right path.

rouquimoh:

"Why am I emotional , it is important to rediscover Islam yourself even if you were born a Muslim , learn."

official_simjay:

"The goal is to make heaven, Muslim or christian, just be good and make sure you ain't decieving yourself."

lawylabs:

"Alhamdulillah Robbil Alamin, you have just found peace and contentment. Your purpose in this world is now clear to you. May Allah SWT make it easy for you and all our returning brothers and sisters."

princesspetra2022:

"Masha Allah Bro! Am back into islam like i never left… and i was welcomed back with open arms.. naija pasitors taya mi… turn church to business hmmmmm"

royaleaffairs:

"Alhamdulillah Rabbil Alamin. May Allah continue to guide your paths and ours. May HE accept every act of Ibadah. Aamin"

iwalehwa:

Masha Allah, May Almighty Allah SWT continue to guide our path.

Funke Akindele and estranged hubby JJC Skillz fuel rumours, follow each other back on IG

Veteran actress Funke Akindele and her estranged husband JJC Skillz followed each other once again on Instagram.

The couple, who have two twin boys together, went their separate ways about a year ago and reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram months ago.

Despite the scandalous drama that announced their separation, Funke and JJC refused to give statements on what actually wrecked their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng