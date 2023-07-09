Veteran actor Jim Iyke sparked reactions after he revealed why he is still a single man

Unknown to many, the actor has been married twice and has three beautiful children

Jim Iyke talked about how losing his mum broke him and finally realised he was better off as a father than a husband

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Popular veteran actor Jim Iyke has finally opened up on what marriage was like for him and how he singlehandedly ruined them.

In an interview with media personality Chude, the movie star noted that he has kept the fact that he has failed marriages and three children out of the public eye.

Jim Iyke reveals how he ruined his two marriages Photo credit: @jim.iyke

Source: Instagram

Surprisingly, Jim Iyke disclosed that he caused his previous two marriages to fail, and would not blame it on anyone.

He explained how losing his mum changed him and caused him to lose balance for years in life.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As someone who used to be best friends with his mum and care for her, Jim Iyke poured all his love and attention on his first son, acting like a proper stay at home dad.

The actor's wife as of then, realized he was no longer the man she married, they talked about it and then parted ways as friends.

In Jim Iyke's words:

"I was an excellent father and a woeful husband."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Jim Iye's video

A lot of people praised the actor for being truthful and admitting his mistakes in the past.

Read comments below:

rouquimoh's profile picture

"Eyya this is a sad reality, when I am with some guys I truly know they’re damaged, but them go dey think say na hard guy !!!They can’t recognize genuine love and can not give…. It is well. Ps: who started the rumors that Jim iyke na suleja boy, now he said his mum grew up in London,you people ehn."

micheal___x:

"At least he’s owning up to his mistakes. Sure a rare thing to see men of this generation do. "

juliet.u.a:

"Therapy should be part of even NYSC programs because so many people walking around broken to the core."

ms_leemart:

"He has my respect for a fact that he actually owned up to his mistake. Therapy should really be embraced more in this part of the world."

ayzne_:

"A man can actually be a good father and a good husband."

amb_lawrence:

"I love how honest he was about his situation. That’s a wise man right there."

lavida360photobooth:

"I like the fact that he owned up to his mistakes unlike some people they will come here and paint their Ex very bad."

Video shows Jim Iyke buying corn from roadside vendor with armed security on standby

Veteran Nollywood star Jim Iyke was spotted buying roasted corn from a roadside vendor like a regular man.

The movie star dressed ordinarily and talked to some children who were by the corn stand.

Jim Iyke asked the person filming and others who were in the car with him if they were also interested in the delicacy.

Source: Legit.ng