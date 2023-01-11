Nigerian singer JJC Skillz seems to be on the course of rededicating his life to his creator as he asked to be pardoned

JJC Skillz, who shared a video of him at a worship centre, also prayed to his creator to cover his weakness and preserve him

Many of the singer’s fans and followers have since taken to his comment section to rally around him while encouraging him on his new path

Popular singer JJC Skillz has shared a new post about rededicating his life to his creator as he revealed that he was once lost but has now been found.

The singer, who was once married to actress Funke Akindele went on to ask his creator to pardon him for his religious and worldly affairs.

In his words:

“I was lost but now I’m found O Allah, I ask You for pardon and well-being in this life and the next. O Allah, I ask You for pardon and well-being in my religious and worldly affairs, and my family and my wealth. O Allah, veil my weaknesses and set at ease my dismay, and preserve me from the front and from behind and on my right and on my left and from above, and I take refuge with You lest I be swallowed up by the earth. .”

See his post below:

Fans encourage JJC Skillz

See some of the reactions below:

kaffyone:

"Alhamdullilahi for you...I beg go for hajj or Umrah & if you don go before go again to renew..... Remain blessed brother...."

nutandwell_foodhub:

"May Allah grant you steadfastness and grant you success in this world and the next. May He be pleased with you."

funkey_bee:

"Allah guides whom He loves, may He make it easy for us to remain steadfast upon this path of righteousness. Aamiin."

wunmyk:

"Alhamdulilah Robil Alameen❤️."

fabolousshakur:

"O Almighty Allah ! Restore all my lost because am lost in a deep of the world pardon me for not well being in my religion and relationship with you and forsake my sins because am a sinner. Ya robi."

