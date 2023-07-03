In June 2022, Funke Akindele's marriage to JJC Skillz ended and they went their separate ways

According to reports, the celebrated couple unfollowed each other on Instagram about four months ago

The filmmakers have sparked hopes of reconciliation as they recently went back to following each other

Veteran actress Funke Akindele and her estranged husband JJC Skillz have followed each other once again on Instagram.

The couple who have two twin boys together went their separate ways about a year ago and reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram months ago.

Despite the scandalous drama that announced their separation, Funke and JJC refused to give statements on what actually wrecked their marriage.

See post below:

Netizens react to news of Funke and JJC Skillz following each other

While some people are convinced the estranged couple decided to embrace peace for the sake of their kids, the post ignited hopes of reconciliation in others.

Read some comments sighted below:

realchika_u

"I want them back again God."

beccaszn:

"People are allowed to fall out, forgive each other and move on."

diamond_caraccessories:

"Old fire wood Dey quick light , they never said they were divorced sha , they said they were separated , so anything is possible."

jettyroyal:

"I love the way auntie Funky is making peace with everyone.God bless her."

stacia_willy:

"Thought the Werey man married another woman."

thatakwaibomlady:

"Trust me co-parenting in peace is not bad. Y'all get it together people."

mayweemicheals:

"When kids are involved you thread with caution.....like it or not skills will alwals be their father and funke their mother."

tcollectionz08:

"Happy for them wish then good luck."

queenellachris:

"That’s how life is supposed to be."

myaskitchen86:

"Children are involved "

Funke Akindele advises people not to waste time envying others

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, reminded netizens that someone's win should not push them into envy.

The filmmaker noted that everyone would have a share of success as the sky is big enough for hustlers to fly.

The mum of two also added that admiration is allowed while one prays for success, but envying successful people is just a waste of energy.

Source: Legit.ng