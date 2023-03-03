Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz, made the news over reports of his alleged remarriage a few months after separating from the actress

Despite the reports going viral online and causing a buzz, JJC Skillz seems unbothered by them, going by his latest post

The music mogul ignored the reports as he shared a new note to motivate his fans on social media

Actress Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJC Skillz, has now broken his silence on social media after reports made the rounds that he remarried.

Recall that news trended online that the music mogul allegedly got married to an Ebira lady, Falilat Raji, in Kano state, and photos from their wedding day made the rounds.

However, JJC Skillz seems to be unbothered by the reports on social media, and he recently took to his Instagram page to share a new post.

The music mogul totally ignored the news and focused on motivating his fans on Instagram with his latest post.

In his usual manner every Friday, JJC shared quotes from the Quran as he inspired fans with his message. He wrote:

“Allah does not burden a soul beyond what it can bare. In his favor shall be whatever good he does and against him whatever evil he does. O Allah Condemn us not if we forget, or miss the mark. Lay not on us such a burden as those who lived before us! O Allah Impose not on us that which we have no strength to bear! Pardon us, absolve us and have mercy on us. You are our Protector and give us victory against people who deny the truth Amin. Jumaat Mubarak.”

See his post below:

Netizens react as JJC Skillz ignores claims of his remarriage

A number of the music mogul’s fans took to his comment section to react to his post. While some of them dropped comments relating to the news of his alleged marriage, others focused on the prayers in his message.

Read some comments below:

abibabalola:

“When a man finds peace, he finds happiness. Thank God for his mercies.”

alhaarify10:

“Masha Allah brother .”

zenatoriyomi:

“AmeenJummah Mubarak!”

marsuljal:

“Ameen ya Allah.”

excel_signature:

“Masha Allah .”

atinukedanmola:

“Aameen...may we witness many of today inshallah.”

JJC Skillz's son Benito reacts to his alleged new marriage

JJC Skillz’s alleged remarriage has drawn a reaction from his estranged son, Benito.

Shortly after the news made the rounds that the music mogul had gotten married secretly to an Ebira woman named Falilat Raji in Kano state, Benito shared his thoughts on it.

The youngster dropped a comment on a post by Instagram blogger, Cutie_Jullss, and expressed concern for his father’s new bride.

