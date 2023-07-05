Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Spyro, has spoken up on the idea people have about him being a new cat in the music industry

Popular Nigerian musician, Spyro, has shut down claims that he is a new cat in the entertainment industry.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the fast-rising singer bragged about how he has been in the Nigerian music industry way before many people’s favourite artists.

According to Spyro, his story is one of grace. Not stopping there, he also went ahead to share videos of works and collaborations he had done with other top musicians in the past before his big break.

The Who Is Your Guy crooner explained that he used to be known as Freeze, and his plan in 2010 was to take over from popular rapper, DaGrin. He also shared a video of himself rapping after Tiwa Savage in an Ovation Red Carol song.

Spyro said that from Freeze, he changed his name to Spyrophreeze, and he recorded his first collaboration with the late Sound Sultan in 2014.

His caption reads in part:

“Recorded my first collaboration 2014 with the late sound sultan and been grinding since then till GOD picked my call this year …

"So when you see me put GOD on my head ,just know say e get why …my eyes have seen it all but he MADE A WAY just when I was about to give it all UP .”

See his post below:

Fans and colleagues react as singer Spyro says he’s not a new cat

After Spyro shared his progression in the music industry while making a case for why he should not be called a new cat, many of his followers took to his comment section to share their thoughts.

Read some of their reactions below:

ademola.ata:

“SpyroPhreeze !!!! She say I’m konkolooo…. Notjustok L’Omo —- Kaloshe Mummy and Daddy been over 10 years I first heard of your music so no way you a new cat. More of Gods Grace man.”

michael.o.almond:

“I heard this Mummy and Daddy then from one of my guys from Mapoly then. Though I wasn’t saved then sha, and I’m also glad that you’re doing big for the Lord in your sphere❤️.”

ellacentricc:

“Consistency .”

wisdomcounsellin:

“God is faithful ❤️.”

Timitainer:

“So excited for your elevation No be today … carry God for ur head like gala Abeg after God na God .”

sheunnatural:

“No be lie e don tey ✨❤️.”

themaryamgiwa:

“E don tey abeg.”

Portable drags Spyro

Portable sparked reactions online with a video where he called out Who's Your Guy crooner Spyro.

The singer, in his usual manner, laced his words with insult for Spyro, who, in his words, has not made it in the industry to reject features and collaborations.

Portable bragged about how he has collaborated, travelled, and dropped hits in the industry.

Source: Legit.ng