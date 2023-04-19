Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Simi, on her 35th birthday

On April 19, 2023, his wife’s special day, Adekunle Gold took to his official Instagram page to pen down a sweet note on how he met Simi and more

Not stopping there, AG Baby also shared a video of the sweet moment he gifted Simi a customised diamond necklace

Top Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold, has melted hearts on social media over the way he celebrated his wife, Simi, on her 35th birthday.

Simi clocked the new age on April 19, 2023, and she received an outpouring of love on social media, especially from her husband.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Adekunle Gold posted a photo of Simi in Marrakech, Morocco, for her birthday vacation. He then shared a caption of how they met 10 years ago.

Sweet videos as Adekunle Gold celebrates Simi's 35th birthday.

Source: Instagram

AG Baby blessed the day they met each other at Bogobiri 10 years ago. According to him, it has been 10 years of magic.

Not stopping there, the Tio Tequila star noted that they have been through it all, and now that things are great for them, they will live life to the fullest.

Adekunle Gold then referenced the lyrics of one of his songs, Orente, which he wrote for Simi. He used the opportunity to emphasise just how much their life had changed.

Read his touching message below:

“God bless the day I met you at Bogobiri 10 years ago. 10 years of being my magic. I’m grateful for you, for everything you do. Been through it all with you so as we start to dey chop life now, we go live it up to the fullest.

"Orente mi, Ati lowo, Ati nile lori, Ati bimo, Alafia njoba ninu ile’wa, Aye wa dun bi oyin. Happy Birthday Girl of my youth.”

Adekunle Gold gifts Simi customised diamond necklace

Adekunle Gold’s birthday post to Simi was also accompanied by a video of the moment he gifted her a customised diamond necklace.

Simi was surrounded by friends and family as she covered her eyes while her husband wore her the necklace. After the jewellery was fastened, the celebrant opened her eyes, and she was blown away by her husband’s lavish gift.

See Adekunle Gold’s birthday post to Simi below:

Simi reacts to birthday post from husband

In Adekunle Gold’s comment section, Simi expressed how much he means to her. She wrote:

“I should cry abi I should not cry I love you Champ. After you, it's you again - then you one more time. Then after that, it's you also. Olowo ori mi. AG baby we know whose baby you are. Orente crooner. Party No Dey Stop Maestro. Na man you be!”

Netizens gush as Adekunle Gold celebrates Simi in a sweet way as she clocks 35

tokemakinwa:

“Love it…. Happy birthday to the gyal of your youth ❤️”

ikaydardison:

“Abi my soul mate na man? Happy birthday sims ❤️”

freda_george:

“Caption wey finish work. Always been a fan of Simi and Adekunle from way back. Cheers to Forever guys”

adelakuntufayl:

“Who else won’t forget that beautiful suprise last year when Adekunle appeared on Nigeria Idol to celebrate Simi’s birthday? Ommooo, e choke! ”

omo_akin90:

“Nah today being single pain me .....”

thegbemisola:

“Shouting: “I was there ”. You and your plain white tee and I’ll never forget how the place almost emptied and you people were still talking. And Simi sang “jailer” and played the guitar ❤️❤️”

ajikawo1010':

“Only haters would read this and not be happy for you both. Congratulations Simi AG Baby ❤️❤️ God continue to bless your family. This is Love! Yes!”

timiagbaje:

“I love the love you both share. May it never wither and may your home, craft and peace keep blossoming ✨❤️”

