Ace Afrosoul singer Johnny Drille is regarded by many as the prime cuddly lover boy of the Nigerian music industry because of his style of music, and boy, for that reason, many women desire him.

He has, however, been able to keep himself away from the prowling eyes and watch of the feminine public, with many still wishing to one getting to be his one true love.

Johnny Drille recently announced that he had been married for over a year, Legit.ng went digging, and this is everything you need to know about Rima Tahini. Photo credit: @johnnydrille/@rimaouuune

Source: Instagram

But Johnny had other plans; earlier in the week, the Nigerian music industry one true lover boy shocked many when he revealed that he was happily married to Rima Tahini and tied the knot over 12 months ago.

Johnny's revelation caught many surprises, and as your major stop for everything entertainment, we've decided to dig up everything we can about Mr Drille's mystery woman, Tahini Rima.

Here are seven things you need to know about Tahini Rima and how she won Johnny's heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Rima is not a Nigerian

Tahini was born in Sierra Leone to a Lebanese father and an indigenous mother and was born July 4, 1992, amidst the deadly civil war in the West African country between 1991-2002.

Due to the turmoil in Sierra Leone, Rima's parents had to seek refuge away from the country of her birth, and so began the sojourns of the little mystery woman.

2. She is an academic prodigy

As young as seven, Rima could already fluently speak four different languages. However, this was influenced by the opportunity of having lived in multiple cities and countries across Africa due to the war in Sierra Leone and her parents having to seek refuge outside the shores of the West African country.

But there is no denying Rima's cognitive abilities. She's a graduate of the African Leadership Academy. In 2012, she was honoured with the prestigious Allan Grey Gold Prize her astute business acumen.

Afterwards, Rima pursued a diploma at Brandeis University, and she graduated in 2016 with first-class honours in Business and Economics.

3. Tahini has several work experience and is a prolific achiever

Johnny's mystery woman is a full-blown career woman; she used to work in the energy sector before joining the Nigerian music industry.

Rima used to work with Tata Africa Holdings, Endeavor Energy Holdings, and Symbion Powers. Tahini at all of these places was accorded terrific recommendations. Working in such high pace environment has seen Rima work in different cities across the shores of Africa, including Accra, Johannesburg, Abidjan and Cairo.

4. Rima used to be a senior Advisor at Kupanda Capital

In 2016, completing her studies at Brandeis University, she joined Kupanda Capital as a senior associate, where she helped the American-based company successfully partner up with Mavins Record.

And ever since has been one success after the other for both firms.

5. Tahini now works directly for Mavins Record as an A&R

Rima is currently the director of the Artiste and Repertoire at Don Jazzy's record label, Mavins. It was when she started working at the brand she got to meet Johnny Drille, and as they say, the rest is history.

It is also of high significance to mention that Rima is a Recording Academy fellow; she was inducted into the prestigious academy halls in 2022 for her contribution and dedication to music and its growth across the world.

Johnny Drille's female fans shed tears as he unveils his beautiful wife one year later on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that talented Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, has now revealed that he is a married man on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the How Are You singer shared a romantic video of his beautiful wife, Rima Tahini.

In the video, Johnny and Rima were seen with big smiles on their faces as they displayed some of their lovely romantic moments.

Source: Legit.ng