Love is a beautiful thing, and for most people getting married is the ultimate goal, this does not leave Nigerian celebrities out, despite their status.

For some of them, fans witnessed them fall in love, out of love, and fall in love again.

Davoido and other stars who did not throw lavish weddings Photo credit: @davido/@donjazzy/@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Most Nigerian stars celebrated their love and unions in big, lavish, talk-of-the-town and even destination weddings, but a selected few chose to be lowkey until they decided to unveil their marital status.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some Nigerian celebrities who had secret weddings.

1. Johnny Drille

Hearts have been broken since it made the news that Johnny Drille has been married for a year.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Don Jazzy celebrated the singer and his wife on their anniversary and social media went abuzz with his crushes counting their losses.

Johnny Drille never hinted once about his marriage, not even by accident but it is clear women feeling special about his beautiful love songs now know his inspiration.

2. Davido

Fans and even colleagues of the singer looked forward to his wedding with his wife Chioma until their son, Ifeanyi tragically passed away.

The Unavailable crooner finally revealed he and his Chioma are now man and wife and it was a lowkey affair.

Davido only confirmed the news with a photo on Chioma's 28th birthday with what appeared to be a photo from their court wedding.

3. Adekunle Gold and Simi

AG Baby and his Orente were open about their relationship but they decided to go lowkey with their wedding.

The duo took netizens by surprise because even though the wedding took place in Lagos, the superstars managed to keep it within friends and family.

The much-loved celebrity couple now have a daughter together, Deja and it took a year after her birth before they showed her face to the world.

4. Mercy Aigbe

The actress' marriage is still heavily criticised on social media because she settled for being a second wife.

In 2022, after a long time of calling herself 'aya the owner', the mum of two unveiled her husband, Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz.

Despite the heavy trolling, Mercy and her husband are thriving and she recently went to hajj with him.

5. Regina Daniels

To date, Regina Daniels is still being reminded that she married her grandfather even though she is happy with him.

Social media went crazy when news emerged that the young actress had married her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko in a small ceremony involving only family.

Regina has two sons for her man and is slowly establishing herself as a force to reckon with in his political career.

Funke Akindele and estranged hubby JJC Skillz fuel rumours, follow each other back on IG

Veteran actress Funke Akindele and her estranged husband JJC Skillz have followed each other once again on Instagram.

The couple, who have two twin boys together, went their separate ways about a year ago and reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram months ago.

Despite the scandalous drama that announced their separation, Funke and JJC refused to give statements on what actually wrecked their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng