Top Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has now weighed in on the trending drama between Davido and his alleged pregnant American side chick, Anita Brown

Anita has been dragging and lambasting Davido online for the past few days with claims that he got her pregnant and wants her to get rid of it

The messy display on social media drew an open letter from Iyabo Ojo to Davido as she advised the singer and other men

Much-loved Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, is one of the few celebrities who has openly reacted to the ongoing scandal between Davido and his alleged pregnant American side chick, Anita Brown.

Anita caused a massive buzz on social media after she heavily lambasted the music star with receipts as she showed some of their messy chats, explaining how he allegedly got her pregnant and wanted her to get rid of it.

The issue escalated into a scandalous show of shame on social media as Anita continued to lambaste the singer and even dragged his wife, Chioma, into it.

Iyabo Ojo pens open letter to Davido in reaction to Anita scandal

After the scandal between Davido and Anita remained a trending topic even after a few days, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to react.

The actress penned an open letter to the music star and all other men out there who have a reputation to protect.

According to Iyabo, she was writing the letter as a mother to a man. She advised men to guard their reputations if they have one to protect. She added that they should never get carried away and associate themselves with people who have nothing to lose because it never ends well.

In her words:

“From a Mother to MAN

If you have a reputation to protect, please guide it, protect it, never get carried away, and associate yourself with a person who has got nothing to lose. It never ends well ...... be wise.....

.If there is not one person who is level-headed in your circle and can check you when need be, please adjust your circle..... be humble....”

Iyabo Ojo went on to explain how no woman actually wants to share a man, but they only agree to it because of religion, culture, financial benefits or other reasons. According to her, some women will accept their fate and share the man while others will destroy everything in their paths if they can’t have him for themselves.

The mother of two went ahead to advise men who have no self-control to be cautious. She also explained that people learn from the situation of others.

Her post reads in part:

“Man, the stick, btw your legs are not as strong as the word "MAN" sounds, if you lack self-control, then know your stick will have no respect for emotions, ..... your heart can never be prepared for the mistakes that await you...... be cautious...... you can never be wiser than the one who first ate the fruit of the forbidden tree of knowledge of good and evil..... be guided. ......

"When things happen to your fellow man, you're not to mock nor judge, but learn from it so that you don't find yourself in a similar situation or worse........... be in control.”

See her full post below:

Nigerians react as Iyabo Ojo advises men amid Davido and Anita drama

Iyabo Ojo’s open letter amid Davido and Anita’s drama soon trended online and drew mixed reactions from netizens. While many social media users agreed that it made a lot of sense, others said she was being lenient with Davido.

Read some of their comments below:

iam_linchpin:

“Never associate yourself with anyone who has got nothing to loose” Iyabo Ojo ✍️”

Adeolamijuwonlo:

“Una no give Yul this kind special advise ooo, and he no do reach David .”

chi.di_mma:

“Y’all dragging David’s mess in a sexyy weyif na yul…it’s is well.”

officialdejialaran:

“The best write up I have seen so far on this matter… @iyaboojofespris you are full of wisdom ❤️❤️.”

Busenivictoria:

“MAN you hear? This message is not only for that boy actually.”

Bimborachealojo:

“Wise words of wisdom. U are not called Queen mother for nothing, .”

Davido's alleged pregnant side chick sends message to Chioma

Meanwhile, Davido’s alleged American side chick, Anita Brown, has now addressed the DMW boss’ wife, Chioma.

In a video message posted on social media, the 29-year-old businesswoman told people to stop attacking her before making it clear that she did not want to have Davido for herself. According to Anita, she is a very God-fearing person, and God loves her.

She explained that she had no intention of spoiling anybody’s relationship and that she did not even know that Chioma was also pregnant.

