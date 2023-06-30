Davido’s comeback was a big success and drew critical acclaim with the release of his fourth studio album, Timeless.

One of the huge statements that also marked his return was the purchase of the 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh, which served as a pat on the back for the progress so far.

When Nigerian Afrobeats icon Davido landed his 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh in the country, there was an uproar of excitement on social media as fans and well wishers celebrated his latest acquisition.

The Timeless hitmaker is no doubt one of the wealthiest celebrities in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, so it wasn't surprising to learn that his new ride was one of the 150 customised limited editions of the luxury automobile. It is reported to be costing around $600k, approximately 500 million naira in our local currency.

Alicia Keys and Davido flaunt their 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh Credit: @aliciakeys, @davido

Source: Instagram

Today Legit.ng celebrates the singer’s opulence as it also informs its readers of other international celebrities who have queued into the restricted number and are still counting.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Alicia Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz gifts singer 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, Alicia's husband, an enthusiastic vehicle lover, shared a photo of his Grammy Award-winning wife sitting in the backseat of her belated birthday gift on Instagram.

Alicia Keys, who turned 42 in late January, posted the entire gift unveiling on her Instagram page.

When netizens spotted the black and beige automobile, they were blown away, including Keys, who was grinning from ear to ear in full surprise.

Lil Baby Displays Virgil Abloh-Designed Maybach

Lil Baby added Davido’s type of Maybach to his fleet of cars recently. The rapper took to social media to show off his Project Maybach electric automobile.

In his caption, he wrote: "Virgil Maybach so sweet" as fans and colleagues sent in their congratulatory messages.

Drake flaunts Mercedes Maybach in one of his official music Video

The American pop star used one of the off-road concepts, Virgil Abloh’s Mercedes-Maybach, in one of his music videos, Sticky. The rapper dedicated his latest album, "Honestly, Nevermind", to the late automobile fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

Drake's feature of the Mercedes Maybach Off-roader in his music video is an homage to Virgil as well as a celebration of his amazing design work with the first-ever Mercedes Maybach Off-roader.

DJ Khaled get Nigerians talking about his 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh

The American hip-hop artist shared a video of himself going golfing with his newest ride, and Nigerians were quick to attest that his car was similar to Davido’s 2023 Maybach.

In reaction to his post, a netizen wrote:

"We have this in Nigeria, and it is called Davido."

Source: Legit.ng