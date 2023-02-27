Nigerian singer-turned-politician Banky W sparked reactions online with his loss to Labour Party’s Attah Thaddeus

Some Nigerian celebrities have come up to express how they feel towards their colleague not making it into the federal House of Representatives office

While Netizens gathered to share their sentiments over the singer’s defeat, others gave their blunt reasons as to why he didn’t make it

The news about Banky W’s loss to Labour Party Attah Thaddeus in the Federal Constituency of Eti-Osa got many talking.

The Nigerian singer-turned-politician was well-known for his outstanding contributions to advocating for Nigerian youth. However, his fans were shocked at the election outcome and attributed his loss to not joining the Labour Party.

Pictures of Banky W and Thaddeus Attah Credit: @bankywalellington, @akattah

Source: Instagram

Mr Attah defeated the famous singer Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W, and Babjide at the polls, leading to various hot takes on the matter.

Fast-rising actor Alesh Ola Sanni reacted to Banky’s loss by saying:

"Banky W was visible during EndSars, a voice to reckon with. He decided to run for office to help curtail the excessive ineptitude in the governance but una no gree vote am cos he day PDP, no una do go, vote person, where una no know."

See his post below

Toke Makinwa also gave her two cents on Banky W’s loss

"The news of Labour Party winning in Eti Osa House of Assembly is so painful because he didn’t campaign; we didn’t know him. Bnaky worked so hard. Banky deserves to win Eti Osa."

See her post below

Legit.ng captured more reactions from netizens

editorsunday:

"Only peter obi can't rule us we need structures from grassroots , let them not dare us next time but I'm not happy banky lost he is a good man."

tokesmiles:

"Them done do meeting b4 they go to the polling unit,anywhere we see papa mama and pikin just knack ur vote otilo."

aniomaman:

"This is the case of being in the right place at the right time. Nigerians are angry at APC and PDP."

victor_iyke:

"He was the right person but in the wrong party. I’m Honestly sad, if only the winner would step down and willingly hand over to Banky."

official_tonney:

"Banky really made a mistake, I don’t know why he joined PDP."

oochuwa:

The definition of “Miracle no they tire Jesus”. . The guy didn't bother because he never expected to win."

pretty_sholape:

"Young promising leaders under corrupt party and wrong people , he won't be able to voice out just like Desmond Eliot . Sorry banky."

Source: Legit.ng