Former BBNaija star Tacha Akide and social media influencer Enioluwa made it to the prominent international magazine Forbes for their impact on TikTok Nigeria

The reality star couldn't contain her excitement as she rushed to social media to celebrate her global honour

The beauty influencer Tacha expressed her delight and thanked Forbes for having her on their platform

Big Brother Naija pepper dem star Tacha Akide and Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa recently got recognised by the prestigious American business magazine Forbes

The social media influencers couldn't express their joy at being honoured by the respected American magazine

Stunning pictures of Tacha and Enioluwa Credit: @symplytacha, @enioluwaoffical

Source: Instagram

Tacha expressed her surprise at being recognised by Forbes on her Instagram feed, where she shared the good news with her millions of followers.

"Your Girl is on Forbes!!!

Earlier this year I HAD the opportunity to ask with @peace_hy on the success story of @tikkoknigeria in Nigeria".

See her post below

Internet users react Tacha’s and Enioluwa's win

Many who came across Tacha's post hailed as the queen celebrated her impact. See their comments below:

apet_modella:

"You killing it boo."

khosi_twala:

Why am I so excited ❤️

Roselynjor:

"Bad girls always win."

shomie_thickana:

"Gossshhhhhhhh tacha are you a GOAL? Cux i am working hard to ACHIEVE YOU!!Who deyyyyyy???? I no dey stan nonsense abeggggg Give my fave her flowers."

flowerspresh9222:

"big TEE always making us proud. No live no transfer."

chiamaka_of_nri:

"Please someone pinch me oo❤️❤️ I’m screaming!!! Tacha the SUPERSTAR Gege! Big TACHA! Stop playing."

antiageing.skincare_:

"Congratulations phenomenon T. When she said that she is a serial enterprenuer, they made jest of her. Look at her today. She is making great mark in almost all aspects of life."

Source: Legit.ng