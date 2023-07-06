Afrobeats super Icon Wizkid received another testimony from up-and-coming singer Lojay, who gave him his accolades as a pacesetter in the industry

The Monalisa hitmaker spoke recently on how he looked up to Wizkid to believe in the skill of music and making it as an individual

The fast-rising, who has a song with the Grammy award-winning artist, disclosed the events that led to their iconic feature

Nigerian Afrobeats icon Wizkid has inspired a lot of the new generational musicians we see coming up in the country.

Upcoming singer Lekan Osifeso Jnr popularly known as Lojay, is not left out on the list, as he recently spoke about that in an interview on TVC.

Pictures of Wizkid and Lojay Credit: @wizkid, @lojaymusic

Source: Instagram

The Monalisa hitmaker mentioned that Wizkid made him believe one could make it as a young talent in the country. According to him, seeing his [Wizkid] tremendous growth inspires his craft.

Lojay has a song with Grammy-winning artist, LV N ATTN produced by the hotshot record maker Sarz.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"When I started making music, Wizkid was one of the people who made me feel it was possible to become a musician.

We basically saw him go up the process," he said in parts.

See his video below

Internet users react to Lojay’s confession

Many noted that the Made in Lagos crooner has indeed made numerous young talents believe in their skills; others used the avenue to compliment Lojay's amazing vocals. Legit.ng captured the comments below:

@nostressingg:

"Wiz haters would wait for Wiz to post dis n go n start saying it's a lie jor."

@Josekus37947512:

"That Monalisa song nah my best song ever ."

@bernardcreasy:

"You gat a sonorous voice. Love your music Monalisa."

@hardeybayo_:

"dis guy has inspired so many artists."

Jay Z jams to Lojay’s Monalisa loud in his car

American record producer Jay Z recently sparked reactions on the Nigerian social media scene with a video of himself loudly jamming to Lojay's hit track, Monalisa.

The music entrepreneur was on his way to Michael Rubin's all-white party at the Hamptons on July 4th.

A video captured by the Afrobeats podcaster Adesope and sighted by Legit.ng saw Jay Z and his family driving by while blasting Lojay's viral sensation, Monalisa.

Source: Legit.ng