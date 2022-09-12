Nigerian music superstar, Ibrahim Ayo Balogun, better known as Wizkid, recorded yet another big win, and his fans are proud of it

The Made in Lagos crooner was a headliner of the biggest music festival in the world, The Rolling Loud in Canada

Videos from his performance entertaining the Canadian crowd have sparked interesting reactions on social media

Legendary Nigerian singer, Wizkid added more accolades to his already impressive achievement as he thrilled music lovers in Toronto, Canada.

The music star made history as the first-ever African artist to headline the biggest music festival in the whole world, the Rolling Loud festival in Canada.

Wizkid performs at Rolling Loud festival

Source: Instagram

Wizkid didn't disappoint as he treated the largest hip hop festival crowd with some of his evergreen songs and they vibed along with him.

The crowd shouted in excitement at the top of their voices as Wizkid graced the stage for his performance, and it was a beautiful scene to behold.

Watch one of the videos below:

Wizkid also performed True Love to the audience to show his appreciation and love for them.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's performance

Social media users across the country have reacted to Wizkid's history-making performance at the Rolling Loud music festival in Canada. Most of them commended him.

Hazemann9999:

"Can your fav ever no bragging rights I guess."

Oyindamolaamoke:

"Wizzy baby loke loke."

Iamadebimpe_:

"This guy dey always give me joy, keep breaking those records baby, I love you."

Vikaz69__:

"Big Wiz for plenty reasons… he leads others follow."

Itua_1527:

"Dem go just carry dis guy to come do big tin we no go even hear am until e do am whc kind person baba be self…. Try still dey update us nah."

Wizkid makes history as Essence becomes most Shazamed song in the US

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid scored another major accomplishment outside the shores of Africa, and fans are super excited on his behalf.

The singer's song, Essence, off the MIL album, made history as the most shazamed track in the US.

The music recognition platform shared the news on social media while congratulating the Nigerian musician.

Source: Legit.ng