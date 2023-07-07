Priscilla Ojo shocked her bestie, Enioluwa with a surprise birthday party. The daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo shared pictures of the celebration on her social media handles

Enioluwa while commenting on the post revealed that Priscilla ordered a wedding cake instead of a birthday cake. Enioluwa revealed that he is so pleased to have her as a friend

Hilda Baci who is the current holder of the Guinness longest cooking marathon by an individual was also in attendance at the birthday party

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has celebrated her ‘bestie’ Enioluwa Adeoluwa with a surprise birthday party.

Enioluwa clocked 24 years old on July 6. Priscilla who has been rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with Enioluwa took to her social media page and wrote heartfelt messages to him.

Priscilla Ojo, Enioluwa, and Hila Baci at the Surprise birthday Party Photo credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

In attendance at the birthday party was the current holder of the longest cooking marathon by individual, Hilda Baci.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"ITS STILL YOUR DAY!!! @enioluwaofficial HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A GOOD FRIEND, THANK YOU FOR BEING THAT BEST-FRIEND I CAN COUNT ON. YOU DESERVE EVERYTHING AND MOREEE"

Enioluwa took to the comment section to acknowledge the message of his friend, Priscilla.

He wrote:

"To know you is to love you, and to be able to call you Best Friend, is one’s greatest gift. I am really grateful for you, I love you and thank you for always, Pri Baby!"

In another post, Enioluwa wrote:

"Priscy ordered for birthday cake but they mistakenly delivered wedding cake! No Vex! Next Year We Go Harder!"

Netizens reacts to Priscilla's post

Some Netizens have reacted to the post by praising the bond that exists between the the both of them see reactions below:

@shirley_k_luxury_empire wrote:

"My kind of friends always going way out"

@Hilda Baci wrote:

"you did soooo good"

@iam_dinoscrscr wrote:

"But why this guy Dey do like woman"

@official_chicy wrote:

"I need a Bestie pls"

@tz_nkiruka wrote:

"My kind of friends always going way out"

@salmat37 wrote:

"Smile… for a best friend to order for this cake . Abeg wat will b the fate of a girlfriend… just saying though"

@mohthola wrote:

"This is friendship putting smiles on each other’s faces"

Enioluwa leaps for joy as Guinness World Records certifies Hilda Baci

Gen Z president, Enioluwa Adeoluwa recently reacted after his bestie Hilda Baci broke the Guinness record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual category.

The prestigious organization, Guinness World Records, took to Twitter to make the official statement.

In his reaction, Enioluwa who was elated about the new record wrote:

"It's as if my chest is about to jump out! Yasssssss!."

Source: Legit.ng