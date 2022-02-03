BBNaija season 4 star, Tacha Akide has stirred yet another controversial talking point on social media

The reality revealed the reason why she is still single when a fan asked why she will start going on dates

Tacha gave the fan a short but thought provoking answer and Nigerians have reacted differently to her response

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate Tacha Akide is back with yet another revelation about her personal life.

The reality star engaged a fan who cared to know about when she will start considering going on dates.

Tacha states reason for being single. Credit: @symply_tacha

Source: Instagram

The fan asked Tacha an innocent question about her relationship status and she replied that she haven't found a man that is richer than herself.

Tacha's response to her relationship status question has got most of her fans talking as she bragged about her wealth once again.

Check out the exchange below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Tacha's response to the fan.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

E_l_l_abeauttyyy:

"Even Rihanna don get belle,I love you t but this one no enter, nobi person be the richest woman in Africa?shift one side joor."

Annynft:

"No Tacha slander ; she said what she said!"

Nnenna_aldo:

"Or Richer men don’t want to marry you? Which one?"

Oluwathelma:

"She keeps you guys talking always.Oya let the cry start."

Nhyiraba__:

"That is why we the poor ones are still single and you the richer one are also single."

A.emmanuel.79:

"Ur role model Nicki Minaj is richer than her husband .Go to the village n pick a Man."

Asiwajulerry:

"Them plenty for Alaba market wearing singlets upandan, na you never ready."

Tacha gives details on the type of man she wants

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Tacha revealed her single relationship status and stated the qualities her prospective man must possess.

Tacha listed some basic features she will look for in a man before considering going into a relationship with him.

Her dating status and spec ignited reactions from fans who feel she asked for too much.

