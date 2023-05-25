Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla and her best friend Enioluwa keep serving goals with every photo and video online

In a post sighted on Enioluwa's page, the best friends decided to fly off to Doha, Qatar, for a quick getaway

While some netizens gushed over Priscy and Enioluwa, others insinuated that something was going on between them

Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscy and her best friend, Enioluwa, have sparked reactions on social media with new photos.

Following his win at the Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards on May 20, the influencer and Priscy decided to go on a vacation.

Photos of Iyabo Ojo's daughter and her bestie stirred reactions. Photo credit: @enioluwaofficial

Eni shared photos from moments during their flight to their destination and gave off couple vibes, according to netizens.

The influencer wrote:

"Nothing like a perfect getaway just after the AMVCA’s! and we are off to Doha, Qatar!"

See the photos below:

Netizens react to Eni's post

azanah.of.nembe:

"The next time you talk about bestie again. You go chop sl@p. Bestie bestie. Two adults of opposite sex go de worry person with bestie. Orna fine jare ❤️Drop wedding date .make I iron my etibo,polish my shoe keep de wait."

coletteattah:

"Na this kind bestie I de find."

njayhair_:

"Eni when is Asoebi coming out?"

iamnatheewan:

"Una go soon talk true."

razzybigvibes:

"If you guys stop being friends I will never believe in friendship again"

only1soso:

"No forget food videos this time o."

she_is_osa2.0:

"Whatever you and Priscy are brewing, we want to drink it please."

queen.abike_:

"This bestie thing dey enter my eyes ooo.....Abeg male bestie needed."

stephaniecoker:

"Travel buddies. Love it ❤️"

h.a.p.p.i.n.e.x_:

"U still wan chop Priscy join all d food wey u don eat??!??"

sisii_tomi:

"The pressure is getting werser."

