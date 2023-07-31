Renowned Nigerian billionaire and serial businessman Tony Elumelu along with his family, have got people talking online as they shared a unique moment together

Tony, his wife, along with his four daughters and his little boys, went in front of a camera and did a fashion fit check

In the clip, everyone mentioned who was the designs of their clothes, accessories, and foot wears

Internationally famous Nigerian billionaire and bank CEO Tony Elumelu and his lovely family have sparked reactions online after a clip of them doing a fashion fit check went viral.

In the trending clip, each member of the Elumelu family went in front of the camera and revealed the makers of the clothes, shoes, hair and even their jewellery.

A clip of Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu and his nuclear family jumping on a fashion fit check trends online. Photo credit: @tonyelumelu/@thetattlerroomng

Source: Instagram

However, what caught the attention of netizens the most was how chill they all looked in the trending clip while also not being ashamed to reveal the name of the Nigerian designers that made some of their outfits and accessories.

Tony's first daughter, Oge, revealed in the clip that her hair was from Lagos, while his wife also noted that a Nigerian designer made her dress.

The billionaire himself revealed that his shirt was bespoke, as well as his shoes.

Watch the fun fashion fit video of the Elumelu's below:

See reactions from the Elumelu's family fashion fair check clip

@sandypreneur:

"It's how his wife effortlessly named the Nigerian brand and even influenced for her by adding a call to action "give her a call"..some people wey never even know wetin e mean to get "long money" go sit down dey form, I cannot mention the brand as them no pay me..smh."

@its.giftie:

"See ehn, there’s this type of happiness that comes with money. Even the Bible says “Money answereth all things”

@zatu_aesthetic:

"My Dress from Katangua. Shoe from idumota. Earrings from Iyana Ipaja.Yenyenyen."

@theladytesia:

"See as I dey smile like say na my family members chai! I shall never be broke in my life!"

@happy_akpovona:

"My Suit is from Mandilas. Shoe for Igbudu Market.. Na packaging we Dey."

@jhoystin:

"I was smiling all through. They look so happy and United. Mehn money is good too. Makes life easy."

@prettyfacejaimi:

"Na only poor people or those ones from very poor background that use all means to see small money that are always very w1cked.... You see how she influenced for free????"

@j3rry_u:

"Make una tag that Nigerian girl wey nor gree mention Nigerian designer."

@linus6937:

"Humble family chaiiiii, but some pipo cannot hype their designers cos dey dint pay wotever."

@real_umay:

"Even the billionaire's wife gave credit to a Nigerian designer yet you people's Caramel that hasn't seen 100million before was refusing to give her Nigerian vendor credit. Poverty is a thing of the mind."

