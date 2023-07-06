Much loved veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD is 62 today, July 6, and he's celebrating online

The movie star shared dapper photos specially taken for the occasion, which got people questioning his real age

RMD's wish for his 62nd year on earth is for God to use and enable him, as he has surrendered himself

For his 62nd birthday, RMD shared photos that got people asking if he is not younger than he claims.

The actor, who is one of the most stylishly dressed Nollywood stars despite his age, looked dapper in the unconventional birthday shots.

Netizens celebrate RMD on 62nd birthday Photo credit: @mofedamijo

Sharing two different posts on his Instagram page, the actor made a fervent request to God with his new age.

He wrote:

"SIXTY-TWO ! Completely grateful and thankful. God I surrender. Use me! I’m ready. Again and again. Enable me!"

See RMD's posts below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate RMD

As expected, the actor's photos got netizens gushing over him as they sent in their good wishes.

Read the comments below:

ebuka:

"The real egbon!!! Happy birthday boss. You lead, we follow "

lalaakindoju:

"Pops!!! Happy birthday sir!!"

iniedo:

"Happy birthday to the real definition of fine wine."

tochi_lifestyle:

"The Rmd of our time.. Your legacy will live forever "

officialosas:

"Happiest Birthday Uncle RMD!!!! God bless you so much!!! May God continue to show off with you!!! Hugs and love always boss "

thedorathybachor:

"Happy birthday sir A true Legend May God’s blessings continue to abundant in your life "

apet_modella:

"You mean 26? Wow. Happy birthday sir Age gracefully "

jemimaosunde:

"Happpyyy birthday pops ❤️❤️❤️❤️ may God continue to bless and keep you. May the rest of your days be the absolute best of your days!!!! We love you so so much ❤️"

chiomakpotha:

"Happy birthday to the ONLY RMD ! A respected Gentleman, Husband, Father, Dada and a Great Thespian . You are a national treasure and I am proud to be your colleague. Happy birthday Sir "

cliffordenobun:

"HOW IS THIS 62!!!!!!!!!!!! My goodness "

chiomakpotha:

"May the Good Lord continue to shine His Face on you ! "

nikki_adeps:

"Happy birthday to us! May the coming year ahead bring us love, happiness, and success in all the things we do. May we have a great time ahead. @mofedamijo ❤❤❤"

mariachikebenjamin:

"Happiest of birthdays "

Oscars induct RMD, Kunle Afolayan, and 2 other talented Nigerian acts into their Academy

Celebrated veterans Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) and Kunle Afolayan have been inducted into the prestigious Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, responsible for the Oscars.

The two icons made the list in addition to the renowned filmmakers C.J Obasi and Jade Osiberu, who make up part of the 398 new members of the international body.

RMD took to social media to announce that it was a good birthday present as he counted down to his birthday.

