Nollywood actress Tawa Ajisefinni recently got fans emotional with a heartwarming video of her surprising her mother

The movie star, who had been in America for four years, paid a surprise visit to her mother in Nigeria, and her reaction moved fans to tears

A number of Ajisefinni’s fans and celebrity colleagues reacted to the video showing her mother’s surprised reaction

Popular Nigerian actress Tawa Ajisefinni is now making headlines after she pulled off a lovely surprise on her aged mother.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of the moment she visited her mother in Nigeria, who thought she was still in America.

Video as actress Tawa Ajisefinni surprises mum in Nigeria after 4 years in US. Photos: @tawaajisefinni

In the video, the movie star was seen walking into her mother’s compound and entering the house to see the aged woman seated in the sitting room.

Tawa’s mum was taken aback by her daughter’s presence, and she quickly jumped and sat upright after sighting her.

The movie star’s mother was no doubt very pleased to see her child, and she gave her a very big embrace while uttering words of praise and gratitude to God. After the reality of the situation sunk in, Tawa’s mother started jokingly beating her for surprising her the way she did.

In the caption of the post, Tawa explained how she decided to surprise her mother in Nigeria. She wrote:

“I love to surprise her too much At first she was shocked to see my blooda @teamafredeef bcos he just spoke with her over the phone few minutes bfr we got home that he will b seeing her tmrw.

"Mum @arowosere05 I missed u soooooooo much. Alhamdulilah I didn't come home to see your grave.Though i lost one of my brothers while i was away but all the same ALHAMDULILAH ALAPADUPE NI OLORUN

"Mama,thank u ma for being so strong for us idunnu loku fun yin lola anobi Muhammad S.A.W 70th birthday soon Maa Shaa Allah 4 years like 40 years.”

See the post below:

Fans react to heartwarming video of Tawa Ajisefinni surprising her mother

Read what some netizens had to say about the emotional video below:

Femiadebayosalami:

“Alhamdulilah ....this got me teary.”

olayinkasolomon01:

“So sweet to watch I cried .”

Realyinkaquadri:

“You are welcome back to your father land, Aliamdulilahi robili Alamin.”

antarthywill:

“JOY OF A MOTHER.”

folukedaramolasalako:

“Awwww mothers love is everything ❤️❤️.”

kemcyscollection:

“Her reaction was priceless ❤️❤️.”

Yeesha_collections:

“There’s nothing like mama’s love ❤️❤️❤️.”

