A Nigerian lady has stirred mixed reactions online after she was seen helping out her boyfriend's mother

She visited his family house and interacted with humility as she worked hard to win their favour and love

Some social media users laughed at her, saying her efforts would end in futility, others shared their experiences

In a bid to win the love and favour of her boyfriend's family, a Nigerian lady, identified as Morenikeji, visited them to assist in Sallah celebration cooking.

Morenikeji hailed her intending mother-in-law as a nice woman, revealing that she was told her son will marry her.

Morenikeji worked hard for her boyfriend's mother. Photo Credit: @thriftplug

In a video she shared, Morenikeji slightly knelt at every given opportunity as she greeted his mum and other women present.

She offered to help them and jumped from one chore to the other. From steering the food on fire with a big spatula, Morenikeji switched to doing the dishes and then running errands.

Morenikeji even took kindly their comment on her dress. Her behaviour in the clip set tongues wagging.

Morenikeji's activity sparks reactions

adewunmi said:

"It is every seconds kneeling down for me."

folawe400 said:

"This my mother in-law so you are my hubby sidechick although me as wife dey inside room pressing phone and watching TikTok sha."

Johnson Abisoye Afol said:

"Na so I first bf family used me tire and his mother went to do wedding for another lady after I have given birth to her son."

Kunmi Klassic said:

"It’s the kneeling down every seconds for me your knees strong ooo."

ADUNNI said:

"Work wey I no fit do for my house I go dey do am for my guy house I no fit ooo."

Ayanfe eledumare said:

"Dey play main wife they where she sit down dey press phone."

Omo_Tola_Ni_ said:

"Ur boyfriend family try oo dem still let u use gas na wood u suppose use."

Source: Legit.ng