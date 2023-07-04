Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, recently had an exclusive pool party at his mansion which saw a crowd in attendance

In a video which has since gone viral, the rapper was seen about to make an impressive dive when his knees gave out

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Guest who attended Rick Ross' exclusive pool party which was hosted at his mansion were treated to a good time as the event proved quite memorable.

Rick Ross' knees gave out when he attempted to dive into pool Credit: @richforever

Source: Instagram

One of the highlights of the party - which has got everyone talking - was the rapper's attempt to dive into his pool.

The Aston Martin Music rapper posted a video which captured the moment.

In the video, he is seen gearing up to dive into the pool.

However, after building anticipation, his knees appear to give out right before he takes the plunge.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react as Rick Ross' knees give out in pool dive attempt

Here is another video which captured the moment from a different angle:

emekatoyourribs:

"Who was he trying to please that made him do that?"

paulagram__:

"Rick Ross and DJ Khalid will just get high and start moving mad billionaires lifestyle God Abeg o."

franc_thona_furnitures:

"How much I get wey I won laugh billionaire Abi I Dey ment?"

aghacisse_9:

"Why the knee no go give out ? See body wey the knee dey carry E reach to give out na."

banny_ranking_30:

"Anything he do nah style nah billionaire doings."

marriott_yungin:

"I would of put everybody out my house after that."

kedaru:

"The brain said on 3 the body went on 2."

aitheactivist:

"Oh thought you was gone use ya knees & it was ya ankles that said… NO SIR… NOT MEEE."

