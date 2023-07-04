Renowned Nigerian singer Wizkid recently showed his humane side of himself at his show in New Orleans as he seeks for the safety of a fan

Wizzy, while performing at the Essence Fest in the U.S, stopped the show after he saw a fan that climbed up a mast to watch him perform; the singer begged the man to please come down

The Afrobeat star said to the man that he loves him and doesn't want him to kill himself as he offered for the person to be brought closer to the stage for a better view

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar Wizkid recently showed a rarely-seen side of his personality after he told a fan that he loves him and wouldn't want him to hurt himself.

The singer made this statement to a fan who climbed up a mast while performing at the Essence Fest in New Orleans, United States of America.

A clip of ace Nigerian singer Wizkid begging a fan who climbed a mast to watch him goes viral. Photo credit: @akpraise/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizzy stopped the show while calling for the fan to come down because he won't want him to injure himself.

In the viral clip that emerged online, the fan was seen getting arrested by security at the concert. However, Big Wiz was heard to have called for the fan to be brought close to the stage to give a better view of him on stage as he performs.

Watch the trending clip below:

See the reactions the clip stirred online:

@officialgodswil:

"Not Spider-Man making an appearance ."

@dokasto

"This is the Wizzy that many don't know, a very loving and caring guy."

@Osas_art:

"Idek for him. That thing was high af. If he had fallen in the crowd below, hmm."

@udo:

"Wizkid had to pause the performance because of this miles morales werey."

@idahosa_spicy:

"One big Gift God Africa."

@4unkyjay_musiq:

"Cause e knw dey jump around again dem say e knw get stage performance mans mature and bigger now so he isnt doing that no more BIG WIZ IS BIGG."

@im_greatwhite:

"Amazing performance quick one, no be the same Wizzy wey some people dey talk say no sabi perform person wan die to see perform so.

Source: Legit.ng