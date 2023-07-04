Tony Elumelu revealed that he had been keeping fit before he hit 30 because he is serious about his health

Now 60 years old, the billionaire achieved a grand yoga posture on a mat in a tweet that has gone viral

Many Nigerians who thronged his comment section said that his fitness goal is an inspiration to many

Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu, the chairman of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, shared a picture showing him during his exercise session to show he keeps fit.

The billionaire revealed that taking his health seriously has been one of the smartest decisions he took in life.

Now 60 years, the man said he devoted himself to keeping fit over three decades ago. In the snap he shared on Twitter, he assumed a daring yoga posture only a person with much flexibility could achieve.

Tony revealed that even though he is 60, he does not feel his age a bit. He described his commitment to fitness as a longterm one.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@sammyscottt said:

"To be 60 and this flexible, choices we have to make now."

@_thekenna said:

"Chairman easy o my money dey uba o ah."

@currentiyke said:

"Easy o, I still get money for your bank."

@Senciousleyon said:

"Boss moves."

@the_beardedsina said:

"At 60 being able to do this is a big flex. Sir. That angle, stretch & curvature."

@Shegun_EJ said:

"While me dey look for money up and down, wettin concern me with fitness."

@SmallAlhaji_ said:

"This is fantastic. Seems I go start to Dey go gym now. Not to late to decide at 39."

@Onochie_Eze said:

"Being conscious of your health and fitness will teach all round discipline. The physical and mental benefits are immeasurable."

