The news of Tems’ influence during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show held in Utah, Us, has continued to circulate the net

International heavyweight rapper Rickross was seen dancing and miming to Tems’ hit song Free Mind during her performance

The clip showing Rickross in an elated state over Temilade’s song garnered reactions from fans and lovers of the Afro-soul artist

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Heavyweight American rapper William Leonard Roberts, popularly known as Rickross, was seen miming Nigerian Tems’s song Free Mind during her stellar performance at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game halftime show.

The US rapper demonstrated a strong connection to Tems' lyrics by filming himself dancing to the Afro-soul singer's beats.

Rickross, grooves to Tems' song during her performance at the 2023 NBA All-Star Game Halftime show Credit: @temszn, @todayafro

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Hustlin’ crooner dished out some energetic hand gestures, all to show his mad love for the song.

Watch the video below

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Social media users react

dmn.bars_:

"E de enter for sure,can't deny❤️."

@bananasoblue:

"put molly all in her champagne, she ain't even know it y'all love rapey a:s niggas ."

@TyreeSmithRSC:

"Mans don’t know one word of what he is singing."

daniel__.regha_:

"Tems is doing great as an upcomer in the industry, but celebrate her without disrespecting industry icons like Tiwa, Simi, Yemi Alade plus others in this category; Cos these people paved a way for her & other upcomers like her by working tirelessly to put Nig on the global map."

Burna Boy, Tems and Rema perform at NBA Halftime show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that music stars Tems, Burna Boy and Rema received accolades from many in the online community.

This comes after all three music stars gave stellar performances at the NBA All-Star games halftime show.

Videos from the performance made the rounds on social media, and many Nigerians hailed the superstars.

Tems hangs out with Jay Z and Beyonce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tems attended the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch in grand style.

Lovely videos from the star-studded event captured the moment Tems exchanged pleasantries with hosts Jay Z and his wife, Beyonce.

The clips sparked sweet reactions from Nigerians on social media with some people pointing out Tems’ cool composure.

Source: Legit.ng