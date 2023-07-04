Nigerian billionaire, Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa, has taken to social media to lament the high cost of living in the country

The socialite cried out after she bought a small basket of tomatoes for N8,000 and she shared the photo online

Hauwa Indimi’s post sparked a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians after it made the rounds online

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Nigerian billionaire businessman, Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa, has joined many others to complain about the country’s high cost of living.

Despite being a billionaire’s daughter, Hauwa seemed to have started to feel the pinch of expensive foodstuff in the market.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite complained bitterly after her domestic staff bought only a small basket of tomatoes for N8,000.

Nigerians react as billionaire daughter Hauwa Indimi complains about price of tomatoes. Photos: @hauwaindimi

Source: Instagram

Hauwa shared a photo showing the small portion of tomatoes that was bought for an exorbitant price. According to her, she was still not over it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

“I sent my people to the market as of yesterday, this is N8k tomatoes. Still not over it.”

See screenshot of her post below:

Nigerians react as billionaire daughter Hauwa Indimi complains about high cost of tomatoes

It did not take long for Hauwa Indimi’s post on the cost of the tomatoes she bought to go viral online and many Nigerians had things to say. The post sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Read some of them below:

l.tobiloba:

“It's unfortunate that we must suffer as a result of the stupidity of those who voted for Tax Master. Una go soon dey pay for the polluted air y’all breathe in, the shege with wings loading…..”

lydia_okojie:

“On your mandate we will stand don’t cry yet, put your live jacket on, we about to go on a ride with Emilokán.”

Savvyrinu:

“You don’t have to eat tomatoes. Use carrots. On your mandate .”

d_sozogold:

“And we farmers who love to produce these things and make it available can't farm in peace. Kidnap and killings on farms. Cost of farming has gone tines ten. There are solutions to waive these menace but no support to make it work. Which way forward biko nu.”

Baby_gender1:

“Imagine what the low income earners are going through then.”

evelyn____xx:

“If the rich are complaining then just imagine the poor.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“If Billionaire pikin fit complain, na im mean say they should jus give the poor like us rope….Jus sofoket us straight Crying in ekun egbere .”

debbie_gowal:

“Just imagine how an average Nigerian feels about the high cost of living in the country…”

officialspicey:

“Even the rich don’t breath again.”

Padithdigital:

“You know the economy is really bad when the rich are complaining God provide our needs .”

lingeriebytemmy:

“If billionaire daughter can be complaining, then who am i‍♀️wooo it’s not easy at all.”

Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola threatens to show her petty side

Temi Otedola, when compared with her older sister, DJ Cuppy, is quite reserved and often tries to stay away from drama.

Well, it appears the fashion influencer is done letting people come at her with jabs, and she has taken to social media to speak on this.

In a recent tweet, Temi talked about gearing up to reveal her petty side, as many people had never seen that side of her before.

Source: Legit.ng