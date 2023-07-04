Eniola Badmus recently shared a prayer post on her Instagram page about God coming through for her

The actress prayed that even though people withdraw their support because they think she can't do without them, God will increase her

The seemingly harmless post stirred reactions online, with netizens drawing different conclusions

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has taken to social media with a post that has sparked mixed reactions online.

The actress on her Instagram page, shared a prayer post noting that God will increase her supply even if people who think she can't do without them withdraw their support.

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus' recent post Photo credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Eniola stopped being a favourite online after she strongly declared her support for President Tinubu before the election and stood firm by her decision.

See the actress' post below:

Eniola's post made it to blogs and the reactions that greeted her seemingly innocent post were different from those on her page.

Netizens react to Eniola Badmus' post

As earlier stated, the actress' post generated mixed reactions on her page and others.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

maureen.ada:

"Who she dey refer to?"

casmir_paul:

"Na Davido get this bullet."

__ife_o_luwa:

"I don't even have anyone I rely on... It has been one man mopol. May God help me."

sister_miraclel:

"Davido leave but you have Tunibu."

2607_collections:

"I have always learned not to feel entitled to anything."

sunny.kanu.505:

"Thank them for the one they hv done, they are not ur parents, and they owe u nothing."

vibes._with_annie:

"MC Oluomo don withdraw his support? "

iam_amyzon:

"if quote don start that means e don red like red carpet "

choplifekitchenlagos:

"Amen to the prayer not the sayer and the motive behind it "

ajoke_plenty:

"This is what I need right now ...Ameeennn Ameeennn Ameeennn "

