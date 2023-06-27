Popular Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus is now making headlines after a video of her at a party went viral

The video caught the attention of many after it showed a food server walking so close to the actress before pressing his crotch on her backside

The controversial video sparked a heated debate on social media, with many netizens claiming the server harassed the actress

Popular Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus, is at the centre of a trending debate on social media after a video showed her interaction with a food server at a party.

In the controversial video, the movie star was seen walking in the party venue when a food server who had a tray lifted above his head hurriedly walked behind her and also got too close than normal.

Fans react to video of party server standing too close to actress Eniola Badmus. Photos: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

The video showed the server pressing his crotch on Eniola Badmus’ backside as he walked behind her at the event.

This happened for a few seconds before the obviously uncomfortable actress looked back at the server’s face and then walked away from him.

See the video below:

Video of food server pressing against Eniola Badmus at a party sparks heated reactions

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions on social media, with many netizens debating on whether the server was aware of what he was doing or not.

While some of them claimed that he was only walking fast and wanted Badmus to move out of his way, others said he was well aware of what he was going and that he deliberately pressed his body against hers.

Read some of their comments below:

tushsuzzy101:

“What d HECK??? That's harassment.”

damblo2020:

“Sexual harassment! She needs to sue the guy with this evidence.”

prettybae_lexy:

“He’s carrying something and wanted to pass but she was pressing phone and blocking the way, he had to move too close to her and whispered something with a frown on his face when she turned.‍ That’s the only thing I noticed there sha.”

Fayosayemii:

“If she woz an slap now, dem go say cos tinubu don enter na why she dey misbehave.”

_callmengozi_:

“You guys have dirty minds. He had something heavy and was rushing to go first but Eniola covered the space and he had to call her attention.”

abiola.deb:

“How he didn’t collect slapping I’ll never know.”

gochy_glam:

“na una get dirty mind , in my opinion I simply think he wanted to be fast and pass since he has carrying something but Eni was slow and obstructing him, maybe unintentionally cos she was clearly busy with her phone.”

abjluxuryhub:

“That’s sexual harassment see how someone’s husband is fooling himself chai.”

barbiefenty_:

“Sexual harassment and he knows what he did.”

Luxe_by_nelly:

“That was so disgusting and disrespectful!”

Eniola Badmus receives certificate of appreciation from Tinubu’s son

Actress Eniola Badmus' effort to ensure that the Renewed Hope Concert for President Tinubu was rewarded after the inauguration.

The movie star happily took to social media with a post of the certificate of appreciation she got from Tinubu's son Seyi.

Eniola also shared photos of moments from the certificate presentation as she thanked the president's son in her caption.

